Connacht SFC: What time, what channel and all you need to know about Galway v Sligo

THINGS are bubbling in Sligo. They retained the Connacht Under-20 Championship, they won the Division 4 League, and now they are in their first Connacht Senior Football Championship final since 2015.

They beat London in Ruislip and ended the fairytale of New York under the rainy shadow of Ben Bulben. Tony McEntee's Armagh days have increased the ambition.

The final is in Castlebar. Most expected Mayo to be there. Roscommon knocked them out, a week after Mayo had won Division 1 of the League.

Galway defeated the Rossies in the Connacht semi-final. Last year they ran Kerry close in the All-Ireland final.

In a very rich orchard, Pádraig Joyce is one of their most celebrated footballers. He'll be content with the progress so far.

What time is the throw-in?

The game throws-in Sunday at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar (13.45).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on RTÉ 2.

What the coaches say:

Pádraig Joyce (Galway): "Sligo have been doing well at college level. They beat us in the Connacht Under-20 final. Tony McEntee has them in good shape. We are under no illusions. The Connacht Championship means a lot to Galway people."

Tony McEntee (Sligo): "Reaching the Connacht final was one of our goals at the start of the year. We also wanted to get promotion. We need to keep going now. Keep improving and testing ourselves playing against the top sides."

Predicted Score

Galway 1-15 Sligo 0-13.