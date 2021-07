Gaelic Football Premium

Colm O'Rourke Opinion Cluxton’s road less travelled: Like Jim Gavin, he did his job but did not think it made him different

Now we have the Cluxton affair. It’s not in the same league as some of the scandals of the past but it is one that continues to garner column inches. When does taking time out amount to retirement? At 39 years-of-age there is not much time for a holiday and then a triumphant return.