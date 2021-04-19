Connacht SFC: Galway to face Roscommon with Mayo placed on opposite side of draw

Mayo and Galway have been placed on opposite sides of the draw in Connacht. Image credit: Sportsfile.

After missing out on last year’s championship completely due to a Covid outbreak within the squad, Sligo have been handed a difficult assignment after being paired with beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo in the Connacht SFC.

Sligo forfeited their provincial semi-final clash with Galway last year after a number of positive cases in the panel, and an open draw on Monday night saw them drawn against James Horan’s men in a Connacht quarter-final.

Horan has lost just once in the province across his two stints as Mayo manager and will face Tony McEntee’s men in Markievicz Park in a quarter-final clash. The winners of that game face Terry Hyland’s Leitrim with Roscommon taking on Galway in Dr Hyde Park in the other semi-final.

Further details on the fixtures will be confirmed by the Connacht council as early as next week. Earlier today the draws for the Munster football and hurling championships were made with Limerick’s clash with Cork in hurling among the highlights.

The pairings in the Leinster hurling and football draws will be made to Tuesday morning on RTE Radio One’s Morning Ireland while the make up of the Ulster SFC will also be determined on Tuesday evening.

Connacht SFC draw

Quarter-final

Mayo v Sligo

Semi-finals

Leitrim v Mayo/Sligo

Roscommon v Galway

Online Editors