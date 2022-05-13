Connacht MFC wrap: Rio Mortimer – son of former All-Star Kenneth – shines in Mayo’s 14-point rout of Galway

It was a successful evening in Tuam for Mayo as they overcame rivals Galway by 14 points in the Connacht MFC. Photo: Sportsfile

Connacht MFC Round 4

Mayo 1-15 Galway 0-4

Mayo claimed a place in the Connacht minor final with a commanding win over Galway at Tuam Stadium.

Sean Deane’s charges recorded their fourth win from four round-robin games to ensure their place in the provincial final on June 4.

Galway will may yet face them again in the final though if they can defeat Leitrim in their Round 5 clash next Friday, which would set up a semi-final against Roscommon or Sligo.

Mayo were hugely impressive, holding their hosts to just one point from play over the course of the hour through terrific defensive displays from John MacMonagle and Rio Mortimer – son of former Mayo All-Star Kenneth.

Mayo vice-captain Diarmuid Duffy bagged the game’s only goal on 41 minutes to help Mayo consolidate a five-point half-time lead, with James Maheady of Crossmolina and Niall Hurley of Claremorris in excellent form as the visitors had far too much quality for Alan Glynn’s Galway side.

SCORERS – Galway: Eanna Monaghan 0-2 (2f); Sean Dunne, Stephen Curley (m) 0-1 each. Mayo: Diarmuid Duffy 1-2; James Maheady, Niall Hurley (1m) 0-3 each; David Dolan (2f), Ronan Clarke 0-2 each; Jack Keane, Rio Mortimer, Dylan Gallagher 0-1 each.

GALWAY: K Gilmore; A Colleran, R Flaherty, V Gill; M Mannion, C Trayers, R Coen; J Lonergan, S McGlinchey; S Dunne, C Costello, O Morgan; S Curley, E Monaghan, C Cox. Subs: P McNeela for Gill (36), O Kelly for Costello (43), L Carr for Dunne (47), F O’Connor for Mannion (48), C Dolan for Lonergan (57).

MAYO: D Dolan; R Mortimer, J MacMonagle, L Silke; L Maloney, C McHale, P Gilmore; J Keane, L Feeney; J Maheady, Z Collins, D Duffy; C Keavney, R Clarke, N Hurley. Subs: D Hurley for Collins (42), D Gallagher for Keane (49), S O’Dowd for Maheady (52), O Cronin for Keavney (54), O Armstrong for Feeney (55).

REF: P McTiernan (Roscommon)

Sligo 4-18 Leitrim 2-15

James Foley proved to be the star man on show for Sligo by scoring 1-6 from play as he kept his side’s hopes alive of making the Connacht semi-finals with a nine-point victory over Leitrim.

The away side started the brighter of the sides, scoring 1-2 without reply inside the first four minutes of the opening half, with the first goal of the game coming from Liam Chandler after an excellent ball in by Paul Honeyman.

Sligo soon settled and came right back into the match as they only trailed by a single point after 14 minutes of play with Dillion Walsh and Cian Carty amongst the scorers.

A second Leitrim goal came on the 20-minute mark, this time from Honeyman, but Sligo would finish the half the stronger of the sides which saw Foley score 1-3 during this spell. The home side led at the break 1-11 to 2-6.

Just like the first half Leitrim started the second half the better of the sides with two excellent points from Ben Guckian and Honeyman to leave the sides level.

Eli Rooney produced a big half by restoring the lead for Sligo before they would take control of the game, starting with Cian Carty scoring the first of his two goals.

Guckian replied with his second point of the match but his side still trailed by two points, and that would be as close as they would get as points from Foley and Rooney had Sligo in front by five points going into the final quarter. A Rooney goal then put daylight between the sides with 11 minutes to play.

Chandler and Honeyman tagged on scores in the final six minutes for Leitrim but they would concede a fourth goal five minutes from the end with Carty getting his second goal of the half.

This result knocks Leitrim out of the hunt for a semi-final spot while Sligo must win against Roscommon to book place in the semi-final against Galway.

SCORERS – Sligo: James Foley 1-6; Cian Carty 2-2; Eli Rooney 1-3 (0-1m), Dillion Walsh, Ronan Niland (1f), Shea O’Neill 0-2 each; Daniel King 0-1. Leitrim – Paul Honeyman 1-7(3f); Liam Chandler 1-2(45); Ben Guckian 0-2; Josh Maye, Tom Plunkett, Jack Foley, Naoise McManus 0-1 each.

SLIGO - D Henry; R O’Hehir, O Conlon, D King; R O’Callaghan, Robert O’Kelly Lynch, T Ross; R Gillespie, D Walsh; T Bailey, R Niland, C Carty; E Rooney, S O’Neill, J Foley. Subs: K Garnahan for O’Neill (46), C Flynn for Rooney (54), A Mullen for Bailey (55), P Kerins for Niland (59), G Lynch for O’Kelly Lynch (63)

LEITRIM - S Sheridan; E Moyles, E Duignan, D Gardiner; J Gilheany, D Greenan, G Murtagh; Ben Guckian, J Foley; L Chandler, P Honeyman, Tom Plukett; D Cox, J Maye, N McManus. Subs: E Ridge for McManus (40), A Gardiner for Moyles (44), H Wilson for Cox (46), E McNamara for Duignan (50), F Curley for Plunkett (59)

REF - J Glavey (Mayo)