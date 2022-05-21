Connacht MFC round-up: Wins for Sligo and Galway

Sligo 1-16 Roscommon 0-15

Robert O’Kelly-Lynch’s well-taken first-half goal was the catalyst for Sligo’s deserved four-point defeat of Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park, which puts last year’s champions into a semi-final against Galway.

Sligo were three points up at half-time, 1-6 to 0-6, and should have been further in front after kicking six first-half wides.

Dillon Walsh’s four points from play and Connor Flynn’s three-point haul kept Sligo in front but they needed Diarmuid Henry’s superb save to prevent the Rossies drawing level late on.

Scorers – Sligo: D Walsh 0-4; R O’Kelly-Lynch 1-1; C Flynn, R Niland (1f) 0-3 each; Eli Rooney 0-2; D Henry (1 ‘45’), R Gillespie, J Foley 0-1 each. Roscommon: R Heneghan 0-4 (1f); R Carthy (3f), TJ Hannon 0-3 each; E Murray 0-2; R Hanley, J Betts, R Dowling 0-1 each.

Sligo: D Henry; R O’Hehir, O Conlon, D King; R O’Callaghan, R O’Kelly-Lynch, T Ross; R Gillespie, D Walsh; T Bailey, R Niland, C Carty; E Rooney, S O’Neill, J Foley. Subs: C Flynn for O’Neill (45), A Mullen for Foley (60+3).

Roscommon: S Kelly; M Moran, J Donnelly, E Quinn; M Halligan, R McDermott, R Hanley; C Kelly, B Murphy; E Murray, R Heneghan, J McGuinness; J Betts, R Carthy, TJ Hannon. Subs: R Dowling for McGuinness (45), B Greene for Hannon (53), L Taylor for Betts (57).

Referee: P Lydon (Mayo).

Leitrim 3-8 Galway 0-12

Three well-taken goals led an adventurous Leitrim side to a rare MFC victory over Galway.

Leitrim hit two first-half goals to stun Galway. Tom Plunkett struck an excellent finish into the top corner before setting up Fionn Curley to punch the ball to the net a minute later. Galway responded through Colm Costello and a sweeping effort from Owen Morgan to leave two in it at the break. Galway levelled it within six minutes of the changeover but the key moment on 53 minutes saw sub Darren Shortt find the net.

Scorers – Leitrim: D Shortt 1-1; Ben Guckian 0-4 (2f); F Curley, T Plunkett 1-0 each; L Chandler 0-2 (f); P Honeyman 0-1. Galway: C Costello 0-7 (4f); F O’Connor 0-4 (f); O Morgan 0-1.

Leitrim: S Sheridan; E Ridge, D Greenan, D Gardiner; C McLoughlin, J Foley, G Murtagh; B Guckian, L Chandler; F Curley, P Honeyman, J Gilheaney; D Cox, J Maye, T Plunkett. Subs: N McManus & É McNamara for Curley and Ridge (41), D Shortt for Plunkett (47).

Galway: K Gilmore; E Geraghty, A Colleran, H Duffy; M Mannion, R Flaherty, P McNeela; C Molloy, S McGlinchey; S Dunne, C Costello, O Kelly; F O’Connor, O Morgan, S Curley. Subs: V Gill for Geraghty (24), C Cox & J Summerville for Kelly & Molloy (h-t); R Coen for Duffy (36) T Farthing for Flaherty (54).

Referee: D Lyons.