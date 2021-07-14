| 19.9°C Dublin

Connacht made right call in moving final to Headquarters but do other countries’ experiences mean nothing here?  

Martin Breheny

A general view of Croke Park where this years Connacht SFC final will be played. Picture: Sam Barnes / Sportsfile

There’s a perception that Connacht football championship history will be made when Galway play Mayo in the final in Croke Park on Sunday week but it’s misplaced.

It will, in fact, be the second Connacht final at HQ, coming almost 98 years (30 September 1923) after Galway and Sligo moved east for the big occasion. Sligo did so reluctantly, having already beaten Galway in the 1922 final, which was played in 1923.

Sligo beat Tipperary in the All-Ireland semi-final, only be learn that Galway had lodged an objection against the result of the Connacht final. After a series of hearings, Central Council ordered a replay in Croke Park. Galway won and replaced Sligo in the All-Ireland final, where they lost to Dublin.

