There’s a perception that Connacht football championship history will be made when Galway play Mayo in the final in Croke Park on Sunday week but it’s misplaced.

It will, in fact, be the second Connacht final at HQ, coming almost 98 years (30 September 1923) after Galway and Sligo moved east for the big occasion. Sligo did so reluctantly, having already beaten Galway in the 1922 final, which was played in 1923.

Sligo beat Tipperary in the All-Ireland semi-final, only be learn that Galway had lodged an objection against the result of the Connacht final. After a series of hearings, Central Council ordered a replay in Croke Park. Galway won and replaced Sligo in the All-Ireland final, where they lost to Dublin.

It was the first – and sole- occasion Sligo reached the All-Ireland final, only to have it snatched away from them.

No such off-field drama this time, but rather a calculated decision by Connacht GAA that it makes more sense to play the final in Croke Park in front of 18,000 spectators than in Elverys MacHale Park before an attendance of 3,500.

Opinions are divided on whether they should have taken the showpiece game away from the province. Tradition counts in the GAA, but then if Ulster GAA could leave Clones during the province’s boom years to capitalise on Croke Park’s massive capacity, there’s an obvious logic in Connacht opting to avail of a five-fold increase in the permitted attendance in more difficult times.

Ulster played the 2004 (Donegal v Armagh), 2005 (Armagh v Tyrone draw and replay), 2006 (Armagh v Donegal) finals in Croke Park, events which not only allowed more people to attend the games, but also increased exposure and generated extra revenue for projects in the province.

With only 18,000 allowed for the Galway-Mayo game, it won’t be a massive financial bonanza for Connacht, although it will provide some extra cash. Every little helps in these difficult times.

In usual circumstances, a team losing home advantage for a provincial final would feel aggrieved but Mayo won’t be overly upset because venues count for little in their rivalry with Galway. Over the last six Connacht championships, Mayo beat Galway twice in Pearse Stadium, while Galway won twice in Castlebar.

As for Croke Park, it’s 2-0 to Mayo between them over the last 20 years. Mayo beat Galway by a point in both the 2001 Allianz League final (the Tribesmen won the All-Ireland title five months later) and the 2007 semi-final.

Those opposed to switching the game to Croke Park argue that it involves much longer travel for those lucky enough to get tickets, but that ignores the fact that only 3,500 would have been allowed into MacHale Park. An extra 14,500 will now be able to attend – surely a good thing at a time when people are desperate to return to games.

Still, in years to come when the history of this weird period is written, it will seem very odd that Covid protocols actually encouraged long travel, as is the case for Galway and Mayo supporters.

The idea that a 30,000 stadium is allowed to accommodate only 3,500 appears bizarre. The capacity for all stadiums in calculated on the seat count – hence the small number permitted at most venues.

That’s taking it to the extreme end of caution. It should be possible to facilitate 10,000 in MacHale Park, spread out carefully in the stand and terraces. That would leave two unoccupied spaces in every three, surely a reasonable split for an outdoor event.

How long will the criteria for numbers permitted at outdoor events remain so strict? Do experiences from other countries mean nothing here?

Why are our decision-makers operating on the basis that they know more than the rest of the world? It’s futile even asking the question because those involved – whether political or medical - never give a straight answer.

Since there’s no point fighting it, Connacht GAA decided to move east for the latest instalment of one of the most fascinating rivalries in football. It’s a great chance for Galway and Mayo to do the west proud by delivering the sort of classic contest the championship so badly needs.

Whatever else, it’s likely to be ultra-competitive. It’s 3-3 in wins, with an average margin of 2.5 points, in their last six championship games.