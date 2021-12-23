Connacht give green light for historic inter-county clashes in air dome next month

Connacht GAA are to push ahead with their plans to stage the first indoor senior inter-county football fixtures but have brought forward the starting times for the FBD League to comply with the new Covid restrictions.

All games at the NUI Galway Connacht Air Dome at Bekan in Mayo will now throw in at 6pm rather than 7.30 to ensure they are finished by 8.0.

There will not be extra-time in the games, which are knockout, and the winner will be decided by a ‘golden score’ if they finish level at the end of normal time.

Dozens of schools, colleges and club games have taken place in the dome in recent weeks since it opened but the meeting of Sligo and Leitrim on January 4 will be the first competitive senior GAA match to take place indoors.

The dome, built at a cost of €3.1m, is debt-free. It is 150m in length, 100m wide and is 26 metres in height. The venue has 600 seats and could hold up to 2,500 but it’s expected Covid restrictions will mean just 300 at the FBD League games. All four games will be streamed live.

The opening game on Tuesday, January 4 will be Andy Moran’s first match in charge of Leitrim, while Galway and Mayo, who will meet later in the year in the Connacht Championship, will have an early-season run-out on January 7.

Roscommon will meet Leitrim or Sligo in the other semi-final the following day, with the final scheduled for Friday, January 14.

The dome will host the annual GAA Congress in February.

CONNACHT FBD FIXTURES 2022

Tuesday, January 4

Preliminary round: Leitrim v Sligo, 6.0

Friday, January 7

Semi-final: Mayo v Galway, 6.0

Saturday, January 8

Semi-final: Sligo/Leitrim v Roscommon, 6.0

Friday, January 14

Final