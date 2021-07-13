Connacht final to be played outside province for first time as Mayo vs Galway is switched to Croke Park

Mayo vs Galway will be played in Croke Park. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The Connacht football final between Mayo and Galway on Sunday week will be played in Croke Park

Connacht GAA has taken the decision to avail of the extra capacity in the capital.

The Leinster hurling final and football semi-finals this weekend will have 18,000 capacity and Connacht will be hoping for at least that a week later.

Otherwise they would have been restricted to a 3,500 capacity in MacHale Park, where the game was originally due to be played.

It will be the first time that a Connacht football final has been played outside the province.

For three successive years between 2004 and 2006 Ulster GAA took its showpiece game to Croke Park, where crowds in excess of 50,000 attended.

The fixture change has been confirmed by Connacht GAA for a 1.30 start on Sunday week after consultation with both Mayo and Galway.