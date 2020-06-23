Confusion emerges as Conor McKenna tests negative for Covid-19 three days after positive result disrupted AFL

Conor McKenna plays for Essendon in the AFL.

Tyrone's Conor McKenna has tested negative for Covid-19 just three days after previously returning a positive test.

The Essendon rising star tested positive last weekend, which saw his side's clash with Melbourne postponed on Sunday and two other games rescheduled.

After the positive test, the AFL also announced that they were restricting the amount of contact training sessions that teams can do, while McKenna is also facing a suspension for allegedly breaching league guidelines on social distancing.

Read More

However, the possibility that McKenna's positive test was in fact a false positive has now been raised after he returned a negative result on Tuesday.

Essendon released a statement confirming that they are now looking into that possibility:

"Essendon Football Club can confirm Conor McKenna has returned a negative result to his COVID-19 swab test on Tuesday, June 23.

"It has also been re-confirmed that the two swab tests taken on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 were both positive results.

"The club will work with relevant medical experts over the coming days to further understand these results."

Online Editors