Confirmed: Munster GAA move Cork vs Kerry clash from Pairc Ui Rinn to Fitzgerald Stadium

Munster GAA chiefs confirmed that their football semi-final between Cork and Kerry has been moved to Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney, citing limited capacity as one of the reasons behind the decision to switch from Pairc Ui Rinn.

Under the home and away arrangement between the sides, Cork were due to have home advantage for this year’s clash. And with Pairc Ui Chaoimh unavailable due to an Ed Sheeran concert, they had opted for Pairc Ui Rinn as their home venue.

Cork football management, backed by their county board, lobbied hard this week to have the game in Cork. However, at a meeting of the province’s CCC tonight they confirmed the switch to Killarney and pointed out that the average attendances of the last three championship matches between the sides came in at over 22,000.

Pairc Ui Rinn will be able to hold around 11,000 after works are completed.

Munster chiefs also confirmed that the game has been moved forward to 6pm with a ladies football match set to be played on the day.

“The game was originally fixed for Páirc Uí Rinn given the unavailability of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, in the expectation that Páirc Uí Rinn would hold 15,000 spectators,” read a statement from Munster.

“Following an independent statutory annual health and safety inspection which identified a number of issues at the ground, the capacity was reduced to 9,200 and even if all of the required works are completed on time, the maximum capacity that can be achieved at the venue is 11,000.

“Given the average attendance of the last 3 Cork v Kerry matches in the Munster Senior Football Championship held at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is in excess of 22,000, (not including the Covid restricted match in 2020), Munster Council decided to move the 2022 Munster Semi-Final between the teams to Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney on Saturday May 7 at the earlier start time of 6pm. It is also expected that this game will form a double header with Munster LFGA (further details to follow).”

Cork will have home advantage for the next two meetings between the sides.

“Based on the long-standing home and away agreement between Kerry and Cork, following on from this year's game in Killarney, the next two meetings of the counties in the Munster Senior Football Championship will take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. A similar arrangement was successfully used during the recent redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh.”