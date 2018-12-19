Confirmed: Jim Gavin to stay on as Dublin manager until the end of the 2021 season

Dublin GAA have confirmed that Jim Gavin will remain in charge of the senior footballers until the end of the 2021 .

The Dubs go in search of a fifth All-Ireland title in a row next year and have lost just one championship game under Gavin's stewardship, the shock defeat to Donegal in 2014.

He had previously agreed a two-year extension in May 2017 that was due to run out after next year's championship and it's his fourth extension during his time as boss of the Dubs.

Chairman Sean Shanley remarked: "Jim has contributed so much time and hard work on a voluntary basis to the Dublin team and I thank him and his backroom team for their continued efforts and dedication."

The Dubs have been lauded as one of the greatest gaelic football teams of all-time in recent years.

The Round Towers clubman has also brought five national league titles and six Leinster crowns to the capital since taking over from Pat Gilroy in October 2012.

