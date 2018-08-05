Sport Gaelic Football

Sunday 5 August 2018

Confirmed: Here are the details for the semi finals of the All Ireland football championship

Matthew Donnelly of Tyrone in action against Michael Murphy of Donegal
Sam Roberts

Tyrone's convincing victory over Donegal in Ballybofey means the inaugural 'Super 8s' have concluded, and we now know who will feature in the All-Ireland football semi-finals.

Mickey Harte's men will take on Ulster rivals Monaghan in Croke Park next Sunday for a place in the All-Ireland Final.

Dublin's place in the semi-final was already secured before their demolition of Roscommon in a dead-rubber in Croke Park this afternoon, and yesterday's conclusion to Group 1 means they will play Galway next Saturday.

Both games will be broadcast on both Sky Sports and RTÉ, throw-in for Dublin's clash with Galway is 5pm, while Tyrone and Monaghan's meeting is scheduled to start at 3.30pm.

All-Ireland Semi-Finals

  • Saturday 11th August: Dublin v Galway (5PM, Croke Park)
  • Sunday 12th August: Tyrone v Monaghan (3.30PM, Croke Park)

