Tyrone's convincing victory over Donegal in Ballybofey means the inaugural 'Super 8s' have concluded, and we now know who will feature in the All-Ireland football semi-finals.

Tyrone's convincing victory over Donegal in Ballybofey means the inaugural 'Super 8s' have concluded, and we now know who will feature in the All-Ireland football semi-finals.

Confirmed: Here are the details for the semi finals of the All Ireland football championship

Mickey Harte's men will take on Ulster rivals Monaghan in Croke Park next Sunday for a place in the All-Ireland Final.

Dublin's place in the semi-final was already secured before their demolition of Roscommon in a dead-rubber in Croke Park this afternoon, and yesterday's conclusion to Group 1 means they will play Galway next Saturday.

Both games will be broadcast on both Sky Sports and RTÉ, throw-in for Dublin's clash with Galway is 5pm, while Tyrone and Monaghan's meeting is scheduled to start at 3.30pm.

All-Ireland Semi-Finals

Saturday 11th August: Dublin v Galway (5PM, Croke Park)

Sunday 12th August: Tyrone v Monaghan (3.30PM, Croke Park)

Online Editors