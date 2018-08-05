Confirmed: Here are the details for the semi finals of the All Ireland football championship
Tyrone's convincing victory over Donegal in Ballybofey means the inaugural 'Super 8s' have concluded, and we now know who will feature in the All-Ireland football semi-finals.
Mickey Harte's men will take on Ulster rivals Monaghan in Croke Park next Sunday for a place in the All-Ireland Final.
Dublin's place in the semi-final was already secured before their demolition of Roscommon in a dead-rubber in Croke Park this afternoon, and yesterday's conclusion to Group 1 means they will play Galway next Saturday.
Both games will be broadcast on both Sky Sports and RTÉ, throw-in for Dublin's clash with Galway is 5pm, while Tyrone and Monaghan's meeting is scheduled to start at 3.30pm.
All-Ireland Semi-Finals
- Saturday 11th August: Dublin v Galway (5PM, Croke Park)
- Sunday 12th August: Tyrone v Monaghan (3.30PM, Croke Park)
Online Editors
Related Content
- Bernard Brogan makes his comeback as Dublin demolish Roscommon in Croke Park
- WATCH: Paul Flynn scores sensational long-range goal for Dublin against Roscommon
- Tyrone 2-17 Donegal 1-13: As it happened
- Big guns rested as Jim Gavin names Dublin team to face Roscommon
- Colm O'Rourke: Donegal have potential but Tyrone have one key string to their bow