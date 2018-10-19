Confirmed: Ex-Mayo manager Stephen Rochford joins Donegal set-up ahead of 2019 season

Former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford has jumped straight back into inter-county football after it was confirmed that he will join Donegal's backroom team for the 2019 season.

Rochford guided Mayo to All-Ireland finals in his first two campaigns at the helm, losing by one point in both the 2016 and 2017 deciders - the former after a replay.

Last season saw the team take a step back, losing to Galway in the first round of the Connacht championship before being eliminated altogether following a defeat to Kildare in a round three qualifier.

It was expected that Rochford would return for another season at least as his term was set to run until 2020, but following a meeting with the Mayo county board, he opted to step down, citing a lack of support.

It emerged in recent days that Rochford was a top candidate to replace Karl Lacey as Donegal's coach in 2019 after the four-time All Star stepped away for family reasons. This evening it was confirmed that Rochford will work with manager Declan Bonner next season as Donegal look to retain their Ulster title and progress once again to the Super 8s.

Online Editors