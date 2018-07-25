Sport Gaelic Football

Wednesday 25 July 2018

Confirmed: Dublin's All-Ireland semi-final will have a Saturday evening throw-in

Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton lifts the Sam Maguire last year
Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton lifts the Sam Maguire last year
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Jim Gavin's four-in-a-row seeking Dublin side will take on the Group One runners-up on Saturday, August 11 at 5pm at Croke Park. The other semi-final will take place the following day at 3.30pm.

Dublin are guaranteed to top Group Two after victories over Donegal and Tyrone.

The GAA released the fixtures for the remainder of the GAA inter-county season this afternoon. View below:

gaa1.jpg
gaa2.jpg
gaa3.jpg

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport