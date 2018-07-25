Confirmed: Dublin's All-Ireland semi-final will have a Saturday evening throw-in
Jim Gavin's four-in-a-row seeking Dublin side will take on the Group One runners-up on Saturday, August 11 at 5pm at Croke Park. The other semi-final will take place the following day at 3.30pm.
Dublin are guaranteed to top Group Two after victories over Donegal and Tyrone.
The GAA released the fixtures for the remainder of the GAA inter-county season this afternoon. View below:
Online Editors
Related Content
- 'It said something' - Taking Paul Geaney off and bringing him back on 'a very, very strange call'
- Comment: If the Rossies don’t belong in the Super 8s... who does?
- More injury woe for Donegal as the influential Eoghan Bán Gallagher is ruled out of crucial Tyrone showdown
- Limerick will not be looking beyond Rebel clash, insists Morrissey
- Small: We'll treat Roscommon game same as all the rest
- 'The first time I saw the jersey, I shed a tear' - Dublin and AIG's classy gesture to children's cancer charity