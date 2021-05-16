Conan Doherty: Destroying Galway isn't enough - Kerry must stop being afraid and do what they do best against Dublin

In the last four seasons, Kerry and Dublin have met seven times.

2 Kerry wins.

2 Dublin wins.

3 draws.

That's Kerry.

Remember how they hit the 2019 season? Dublin being bruised down in Tralee and still mustering a comeback from five points adrift to equalise in the 72nd minute. Rather than shrink, Kerry upped the ante once more, put the game on the line and threw their hat at it so much so that it was Peter Crowley up the pitch fisting over the winner.

To beat Dublin, you need the nerve to go for it and, in the Kingdom, they understand that better than anyone. Only Kerry would've won that game against that Dublin momentum.

That's Kerry.

It led to both squads of players pulling out of each other after the final whistle, still refusing to concede an inch, and it culminated in two of the most thrilling All-Ireland finals in living memory with Kerry taking the fight to Dublin again, reserving their respect only for their own talent and tradition.

That's Kerry.

A county's history means something too, it's not just some nonsense people spout when they run out of things to say. They might call the supporters animals in the south west but they're a big part of the reason why Sam Maguire can be the only target every year.

And in Kerry, that requires a killer mindset. A front-foot, merciless attitude where their game and their way is imposed on whoever is standing in front of them. It's not about surviving in Kerry. It's not about damage limitation and planning to emerge from battles unscathed. It's about crushing.

They're the hunters and, for over a hundred years, everyone else was the hunted. That's Kerry.

Last year, they lost sight of that and, in a knockout bout, they left themselves in a fight where one blow could end it for them and Mark Keane gladly took a swing.

It was over-thought and it was timid from a team who had just won the league again, and it led to a structure and style of play that simply didn't suit the Kerry way of doing things.

Saturday against Galway, they unleashed hell. They focused on attack, the Kerry way of doing things, and they ran through them for a shortcut with pace, skill, verve. That's Kerry.

Last year, they didn't back themselves like that. In fact, they completely spooked themselves instead and, if anything, it was fortunate Cork put them out of their misery at the first hurdle because anyone could've done so along the way with the approach they had.

On a night when they were thoroughly underwhelming for all 70 minutes, you only need to look at that final passage of play to show how uncomfortable they were with that mass defensive system.

Kerry set-up v Cork 2020

We're not even talking about their inability to transition into attack or to score heavily - solely judged on their structure in defence, Kerry were a shambles.

This is from the build up to the goal. 11 seconds left in injury time, all that's required is to get everyone back. It should be the easiest, most basic job in the world as Sean Meehan drives forward.

Two rogue agents

On the Kerry left flank, what are these guys doing? What are they contributing? What is the point in them even wasting their energy coming back that far - they are not impacting the game in any way.

Even if there were Cork men out there to mind - and there weren't any - the immediate danger is on the other wing. If the play shifts out to their side, the team would have enough time to drift across and cover it together.

Get between the ball and the goals

All four of them are in bad positions to stop this attack from developing,

Despite so many bodies back, there's a massive gaping hole in the heart of the Kerry defence for Cork to go at.

All four of them should be shifted over to make themselves useful.

Where they should be

If they had taken up this position instead, all four of them could now help with the immediate attack and stop it earlier. They could still keep an eye on the support runners in the middle and, most importantly, they could cover that space that's been vacated in their scoring zone in behind them.

Defence isn't staggered

You can literally draw a line through the Kerry numbers as if they're trying to play someone offside in soccer.

The point of having numbers back is that you can stagger your defence so even if one player is beaten, the attacker will be hit with the next one like a gauntlet and, by that time, the first player who was beaten can get back in the game.

Kerry have six players back here to put pressure on the 45' but because of their position, it takes just one missed tackle to beat them all.

Too late

Sure enough, the missed tackle comes and only after Meehan breaks through and takes six of them out, the others think about piling into that space they've left empty.

Scrambling

What that means is they are not set even when the ball is recycled and hoofed back in.

Kerry were reacting rather than acting, they ran in too late, which means they pushed back out too late, which meant that even with Luke Connolly's ball taking almost a full five seconds to come down to Mark Keane, the Cork forward was left one on one inside the 13.

A team more tuned in for this kind of work would be absolutely nailing Keane as soon as he got ball in hand, so much so that he wouldn't even get room to drop it to his feet, never mind get a sight at goal. But Keane didn't even have to turn in the end. He caught it low in behind and finished it off the way he was facing with no-one else there to help ,when it was the only job for all of them to do. Only for a few more seconds.

Look, Kerry need to learn to see those moments out regardless but it's in their DNA to fundamentally play to win, not to stop the other team from winning.

And for a while, it looked like they were totally comfortable with who they are. Over the course of those last seven games with Dublin, the average score is:

Dublin 19.6 points

Kerry 17.3 points

It's no surprise then that the two times Kerry bettered them, they scored 0-20 and 1-18.

You see, Kerry go at Dublin. There are a million and one problems to solve when trying to stop the six-in-a-row winners, but Kerry are one of the few sides who have ever been able to make Dublin scramble for answers.

It's not a 'we'll score more than you' mentality, because obviously that leaves problems if you isolate your defence, but Kerry are able to occupy Dublin enough that it keeps their defenders busy, it keeps their whole team's work rate honest, and it puts pressure on them further up the pitch, which: a) hurts Dublin on the scoreboard; b) reduces the quality and quantity of ball going into Dublin's forwards; and c) allows Kerry's runners time to get back and help.

Perhaps the greatest example of the fires Kerry can start is the performance of Michael Fitzsimons in the replayed All-Ireland final of 2019. The Dublin defender was truly immense yet his direct opponent David Clifford had a massively influential game and scored four points from play. Fitzsimons and the defence were that busy though, that he was asked to come up with the goods on so many occasions against so many different players.

Being able to pose those problems is ultimately the difference between teams who can compete with Dublin and those who are brushed aside.

In the four games building up to the 2020 final, Dublin conceded just 39 points., and only 0-8 of those were conceded from free kicks. A big reason for that low number is that a lot of players just don't take them on. If they see a blue jersey near them, they retreat. More than that, they're told to. They're conditioned to avoid all contact with all Dublin players.

Teams like Mayo and Kerry don't back down like that and they show year after year that these players can actually be taken on and they can be panicked. By contrast to those eight frees across four games, a third of Mayo's scores (0-5) in the final last year came from frees. Mayo aren't afraid to be engaged by Dublin because they know that's the only possible way of creating enough chances over 70 minutes. Kerry knew this too up until last winter.

Where Peter Keane was going with his set-up for the 2020 championship, God only knows. Dublin haven't been beaten by a blanket defence in the championship since 2014 but, worse, it's a failure of the imagination to not think that isolating some of Dublin's players hurt them.

Dublin's forwards track back like champions and although they are some of the classiest ball-players in Ireland, they are liable to make mistakes. Half of the scored frees Dublin conceded going into last year's final were conceded by their forwards. And their defensive options aren't as individually as infallible as they once were.

Dublin's 2020 final defence

Too often last year, Johnny Cooper and Eoin Murchan were able to stand back in their own 45 minding the house, marking no-one as the rest of the team pushed up.

So Peter Keane has to decide this season if he wants to let them do the same thing, or if he wants to occupy them and see if there's a weakness.

He has the options to do it.

Kerry's killer options





See Galway 2021. Kerry are blood-thirsty, it's in their nature and it would nearly be a crime against football if this wasn't the approach going forward in every game.

Sean O'Shea and David Clifford obviously have to start in any forward line they choose and then it's what Keane wants to do with the rest of the places. In Tony Brosnan, Paul Geaney, Killian Spillane, Stephen O’Brien, James O’Donoghue, he has enough to both cover the work required but maintain the firepower necessary, especially to go for the 20 points target against Dublin.

Kerry's killers can put anyone to the sword - and that Dublin defence would struggle individually to keep them all quiet.

Kerry's conservative options





But Keane has other options in the form of Dara Moynihan, Micheál Burns, Paudie Clifford, Gavin White and Ronan Buckley.

All of these players have been used in the forward line during this regime and whilst they can still attack and do so with skill - particularly Moynihan - leaning on them too heavily can change the Kerry mindset. When they do that, they play in a way that doesn't suit their players, it invites pressure, it doesn't allow them to be the killers their tradition commands and, most importantly, it doesn't bother Dublin in the slightest.

It's time they stuck their chests out again - not just against the Galways in the league, but against Dublin in the championship too.

It's never been time to play fearful football. To beat Dublin, you can't stand off. You won't shut them out. You have ask them questions. You simply have to try and hurt them and let them worry about you.

That's Kerry.

Well, at least it should be. All the time.