Con O’Callaghan shows his class as Dublin ease to routine win over Limerick

Con O'Callaghan of Dublin in action against Cillian Fahy of Limerick

IN an intensely competitive division, this was about as uncompetitive as you can get. A clash between the team with the best and worst prospects in Division 2.

Dublin fielded a team without at least eight, maybe as many as 10, championship starters and were both home and hosed by half-time.

Limerick will rue the fixture-makers, putting them out against provincial champions in their two first games in Division 2 and simply hope to better from here.

Dublin led by 13 points at half-time and had a sufficient number of players on the pitch trying to make impressions not to ease off.

It wasn’t a day for any major worries for Dessie Farrell but Dublin went the first 17 minutes of the second half without registering a score, while Limerick whittled their lead deficit back to seven.

It was notable too that Dublin’s players were those which that role might have been expected.

Con O’Callaghan scored three first-half points, but both goals came off him and generally-speaking, the entire Dublin attacking effort revolved around his uncanny ability to win every ball that came with his direct and thoughtful use of possession.

And Brian Fenton.

Reduced to the role of mere All-Star nominee for the past two seasons, the double Footballer of Year has apparently started 2023 with a renewed determination.

He got a second goal in two league games here and ran the show from the middle.

Other than the established men, Ross McGarry kicked 0-4 and Daire Newcombe had a solid game in a full-back line that only came under brief pressure early in the second half.

Saving graces for Limerick were few.

Cian Sheehan, arguably their best player, came off at half-time having kicked two points from wing-forward.

SCORERS

Dublin: D Rock 1-5 (1-0 pen, 3f), R McGarry, C O’Callaghan 0-4 each, D Fenton 1-0, G McEneaney, D Newcombe, L O’Dell, K O’Gara 0-1 each.

Limerick: J Naughton 0-5 (4f), H Bourke 1-1, C Sheehan, A Enright 0-2 each, I Corbett 0-1.

TEAMS

DUBLIN: D O’Hanlon; S McMahon, D Newcombe, C Murphy; L Gannon, G McEneaney, T Lahiff; B Fenton, P Ó Cofaigh Byrne; N Scully, L O’Dell, C Kilkenny; R McGarry, C O’Callaghan, D Rock.

Subs: C Basquel for O’Dell (45), K O’Gara for McGarry (60), A Fearon for Gannon (64), S Lowry for O’Callaghan (65), B Millist for McEneaney (69)

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan; A Connelly, S O’Dea, B Coleman; B Fanning, C Fahy, I Corbett; M O’Donovan, C McSweeney; P Maher, G Browne, C Sheehan; A Enright, J Naughton, D Lyons.

Subs: H Bourke for Lyons (22), K Ryan for Sheehan (h-t inj), P Nash for Browne (57), T McCarthy for Donovan (60), R Bourke for Enright (68)

REF: J Molloy (Galway)