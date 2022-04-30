Dessie Farrell has named his team for this evening’s Leinster Football quarter-final against Wexford, with forward Con O’Callaghan’s return the standout news.

The Dublin manager has made four changes from the team that was relegated against Monaghan in the final league game last month for their provincial opener at Wexford Park

Dessie Farrell has named his Dublin Senior Football team for this evening's Leinster Quarter Final against Wexford 👕



April 30, 2022

David O’Hanlon, Lee Gannon, John Small and O’Callaghan all come into the starting XV, replacing Michael Shiel, David Byrne, Jonny Cooper and Niall Scully.

Wexford boss Shane Roche has unsurprisingly kept faith with the team that ambushed Offaly last week, with veteran Ben Brosnan listed at top of the left after his stunning 1-8 haul against the Faithful.

DUBLIN – David O'Hanlon: Eoin Murchan, Michael Fitzsimons, Leee Gannon; Robert McDaid, John Small, James McCarthy (C), Brian Fenton, Tom Lahiff; Seán Bugler, Brian Howard, Ciaran Kilkenny; Cormac Costello, Con O'Callaghan, Dean Rock.

WEXFORD – D Brooks; L O’Connor, E Porter, M O’Connor; P Hughes, G Malone, D Furlong; N Hughes, L Coleman; A Tobin, D Shanley, K O’Grady; M Rossiter, E Nolan, B Brosnan. Subs: M Doyle, C Carty, N Rossiter, R Barron, D Lyons, M Furlong, D O’Toole, R Brooks, S Ryan, J Tubritt, T Byrne.