Con O’Callaghan back with a bang as Dublin obliterate Wexford but bigger questions await for Dessie’s men

Dublin’s fitness for a fresh All-Ireland challenge has been a topic of debate since they declared themselves human not too long ago. After a league which had them demoted from Division 1, and the relinquishing of their All-Ireland title when losing to Mayo last year, uncertainty about the team’s true welfare has taken root.

This won’t have answered too many questions, a bloodless victory in Wexford against a county that last tasted victory in the championship over Dublin in 1956. In Leinster Dublin appear to be less domineering, too, than they used to be but have lost only once in 17 years. In Wexford Park they were facing a team that ended up sixth in Division 4.

In truth with that kind of gulf the match should not be revealing very much of Dublin’s true condition. Last year Wexford made it hard for Dublin and the first signs of corrosion were shown, matches Dublin would have won in a canter were now being settled in single-digit margins. This was a bit more like the old ways, Dublin in total control, led off by a magnificent Brian Fenton, scorer of five points from play, and a 1-6 contribution from the recalled Con O’Callaghan.

Wexford were surprise opponents after taking out Offaly a week earlier. Led by Ben Brosnan who scored 1-8, they sent John Maughan’s team into the Tailteann Cup and denied Offaly an appealing home fixture with Dublin in Tullamore. But Brosnan, hard as he tried, lived off scraps this time and was well policed by Eoin Murchan. In the first half, with Fenton imperious, scoring four points off either foot, Wexford managed just a single score.

Whereas last year they managed to come within eight of Dublin they were never remotely close, struggling from early in the game on their own kick out with the tendency to go long yielding a poor return. Dublin handed David O’Hanlon his championship debut in goal, and the Na Fianna man spent most of the game as active as most of the spectators. He handled the ball once in open play in the match, dealing with a ball that slipped through a Dublin defender’s fingers late in the match. Otherwise his hardest task was to kick the ball out which was rare enough given his team’s dominance.

Having scored only once in the opening half, a point from Eoghan Nolan in the 10th minute, Wexford hit three in the second and kicked just five wides which illustrates how little activity occurred down at the Dublin goal. At the interval they trailed 0-1 to 0-10.

Those taking a more optimistic view of Dublin’s current health were basing a good deal of that on the return after injury of O’Callaghan, named for his first match of the year. But while he prospered with 1-6 most of the damage was inflicted after the interval when the match was effectively over, with 1-5 coming his way on that side of half time. In the first half Wexford kept a close eye on the Cuala man and managed to defuse the Dublin attacking threat fairly well.

But Fenton was causing them headaches, easily the game’s most influential player throughout a first half that had Wexford defending deep and in numbers. Along with his four points, he also won a 45 from another attempt which Dean Rock landed. The Raheny man brought a level of composure to the Dublin play and covered a vast amount of ground, getting back to help out his defence when turning over a ball at one point when Wexford were raiding.

Wexford were fortunate when O’Callaghan was put through by Ciaran Kilkenny in the 27th minute, Dublin finding an overlap, and the Cuala man’s shot came off the crossbar. From there it veered wide but the umpire signalled a point in error. Despite Wexford's protestations and appeals to the linesman on that side of the field, who briefly consulted with Barry Cassidy, the score stood.

Dublin had another goal chance four minutes before the first when O’Callaghan popped a pass to John Small and he shot against the cross bar. By the interval the lead was already unassailable.

Fenton took his tally to five from play soon after the break and the game was hermetically sealed in the 40th minute when Rock crashed a shot off the underside of the crossbar and when it came back out O’Callaghan used quick hands to deliver it past Darragh Brooks to the net.

Brosnan kicked a point from play but Wexford had the demeanour now of a team wondering if their continued industry was worth the effort. O’Callaghan found a new lease of life, scoring three points unanswered, to leave Dublin 14 points clear and the crowd of just over 7,000 must have been looking at the clock to see how much was left before they could make for home.

A 23-point defeat was a startling contrast for the hosts to the elation felt only a week earlier when defeating Offaly. Dublin return to Croke Park as part of a semi-final double-header on May 15. They did what they had to do, producing an efficient performance and getting a morale boost, as they bid to reach another Leinster final.

Scorers

Dublin - C O’Callaghan 1-6; B Fenton 0-5; D Rock 0-5 (1 45, 1 M); C Costello, B Howard 0-2 each; C Kilkenny, J Small, T Lahiff, L O’Dell 0-1 each;

Wexford - E Nolan, B Brosnan, N Hughes (M), P Hughes 0-1 each.

TEAMS

Dublin: D O’Hanlon; E Murchan, M Fitzsimons, L Gannon; R McDaid, J Small, J Cooper, R McDaid; B Fenton, T Lahiff; S Bugler, B Howard, C Kilkenny; C Costello, C O’Callaghan, D Rock.

Subs: J McCarthy for McDaid & N Scully for Bugler (49); S McMahon for Murchan (53); A Byrne for Costello (54); L O’Dell for Small (62).

Wexford: D Brooks; M O’Connor, E Porter, L O’Connor; D Furlong, G Malone, K O’Grady; N Hughes, L Coleman; D Shanley, P Hughes, A Tobin; M Rossiter, E Nolan, B Brosnan.

Subs: T Byrne for Shanley (42); R Brooks for Rossiter (45); M Furlong for Tobin (59); J Tubritt for Brosnan & Ryan for Nolan (69).

Referee: B Cassidy (Derry).