Con O'Callaghan and James McCarthy not named in Dublin team to face Kerry

Dublin look set to be without star duo Con O'Callaghan and James McCarthy in their starting team for Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final showdown against Kerry.

Dublin GAA released an unchanged XV today from the quarter-final victory against Cork, with neither O'Callaghan and McCarthy - who both missed the win over the Rebels through injury - named to start. However, the replacements were not named so it is unclear whether the pair are fit enough to make the bench.

Teams named before the game are often different to the side that takes the field so the possibility remains that either player, or both, could yet be involved from the start but at this juncture, it looks like Dessie Farrell will have to plan without two key men from the throw in.

McCarthy is the sole player in the squad who has started all eight of Dublin's All-Ireland wins since 2011, and were he to lift Sam Maguire as captain this year, he would set the record for most All-Ireland football triumphs.

Dublin: E Comerford; E Murchan, M Fitzsimons, L Gannon; J Small, J Cooper, S Bugler; B Fenton, T Lahiff; N Scully, B Howard, C Kilkenny; C Costello, D Rock, P Small.