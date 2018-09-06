Comment: Real intrigue behind Kevin McStay's Roscommon exit rests in what he didn't say

Kevin McStay may well have broken the record for the length of his resignation announcement, but it's what he didn't say in his 1,377-word statement that will attract the most attention in Roscommon and beyond.

He devoted most of his sign-off to an extensive 'thank you' list, so it's various lines elsewhere that will be closely analysed as they give a glimpse of a troubled background which a post-championship review could not sort out.

"Having considered the main factors involved in managing a county football squad and unable to resolve enough of those factors to my satisfaction, I have decided that a change in management should take place immediately," he stated.

"I have brought the team as far as I can at this stage and a new voice and a direction is now required."

He also explains that over three "challenging and sometimes exhausting" years he had spent "an inordinate amount of time dealing with financial and facility issues, personnel issues, media issues and various contentious and controversial events that kept arising over those seasons".

He confirmed that the county board had given him full backing to continue after the championship ended with a heavy defeat against Dublin in the 'Super 8s'.

So what were the issues that he was unable to resolve? Did they involve players, as has been reported in recent days? Did a number of them indicate that they would not be available next year. And if so, why?

He thanked all the players he has dealt with and also lists a range of achievements, including winning the Connacht final ("the happiest day of my sporting life") last year, reaching the Super 8s and gaining promotion back to Division 1 this season, as well as winning the FBD Connacht League.

His comments on expectations will exercise Roscommon supporters as he appears to be suggesting the county has an inflated view of itself as a football force.

"Success is what we all crave, but we must understand our reality too. While Roscommon is a proud football county, it is a small county with a limited playing pool and deficits in resources and facilities. The budget required to finance success at the highest level demands year-round attention," he said.

With this in mind, he threw out a challenge to Croke Park, stating that counties need greater financial support if they are to be a position to compete on an equal basis.

His declaration that he is retiring from senior inter-county management debunks the theory that his departure has anything to do with a desire to replace Stephen Rochford in his native Mayo.

As with many managerial departures, the full story of the real reasons behind the decision will probably never emerge, but McStay's remarks about issues that could not be resolved hints at some deep-rooted problems.

For all that, managing Roscommon is an attractive proposition. Whoever replaces him will take over a squad heading into Division 1 and with considerable experience at the top end of the market.

The next manager will also be hoping that Roscommon's good fortune in the Connacht draw continues.

They were on the opposite side to Galway and Mayo for the last four seasons; a lucky sequence which provided them with real impetus going into each of those campaigns.

