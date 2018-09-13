Comment: Money is far from only driver of Dublin's generation game

THE last stragglers to sway merrily away from Dublin's four-in-a-row party had barely left the building when the naysayers swooped in to complain about the supposed mess left behind.

"RIP to the SFC"; "A battle of unequals"; "Money is the root of this Sky Blue evil"; "Financial doping" … you've heard it all and lots more.

All of which surely struck Jim Gavin and many of his fellow volunteers, playing or otherwise, as demeaning of their achievements as well as portraying a grossly misleading picture.

But the great irony of this Decade of the Dubs is that, pretty soon, a few diehards might actually join their disaffected country cousins in half-praying for an 'ABD' All-Ireland victory.

Why? Purely to silence the growing constituency who see the challenge for Sam as a two-horse race – between Dublin far out in front, and the rest as also-rans. Maybe then Dublin can be left in peace, as one undivided entity.

By now, most of us know the statistical extent of Dublin's dominance in the 'twenty-tens'. By dint of vanquishing Tyrone, they became the first county in well over a century to win six All-Ireland SFC titles in the same decade. The feat was only achieved once before, also by Dublin in the 1890s, albeit in a very different era when clubs represented their county.

Already, the current generation are odds-on to go seven-up in 2019, in the process becoming the first county to achieve the holy grail of five-in-a-row.

The 'how' and 'why' Dublin have got to this gilded place is another matter entirely, one that has sparked a hugely polarised 'them-and-us' debate. Is it all down to the selfless dedication and abundant natural talent of a once-in-a-lifetime group of players, all overseen by a manager who is ruthless in his ambition?

Or is it all because Croke Park has pumped too many millions into coaching and games' development in the capital, at the expense of all the rest?

Most people in this debate tend to be very black or very white. No one likes the blend of grey that is usually far closer to the truth.

It was a different story at the dawn of this millennium. The GAA knew that if it was serious about spreading the gospel to no-go areas in the city, it would require boots on the ground and a big investment. From the mid-noughties on, that has happened.

State support (via Sport Ireland) allied to central funding from Croke Park, are undeniable factors in Dublin GAA's rising tide. This cannot be viewed in isolation from the county's increasingly successful brand, which attracts a level of sponsorship that no other county can dream to match.

Already the GAA has started to address the proportion of grant aid diverted to Dublin compared to other counties. But it's not a case of turning off the funding tap, rather reducing the pressure. Nor should it be.

Moreover, to conflate Dublin's current glorious epoch with numbers alone (in euro and population) is far too simplistic. For all their admirable work, it's not that all those games promotion officers (GPOs) at the club coalface and in the schools were providing such professional hands-on expertise that it would magically transform a ten-year-old Joe Bloggs into the next Jonny Cooper.

Cooper’s a mainstay now with his performances for Dublin seeing him go from being handed a number 33 shirt by Pat Gilroy in 2012 to leading the side out in this year’s Leinster final in the absence of Stephen Cluxton. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

But those GPOs have been key to coaxing more youngsters through the local club gates – and then the county board's much-lauded programme of juvenile games, in both football and hurling, has kept them there.

And that's probably where numbers talk. Last weekend's Sunday Independent detailed how football participation levels in the eight to 12 age bracket, between 2011 and this year, have increased cumulatively by almost 42pc. For players aged 13 to 16, the cumulative growth over five years stands at over 23pc. The percentage increase in hurling is higher still.

All this should ensure Dublin stay challenging for Sam, whatever about winning it, long into the future. Population didn't automatically deliver success in the fallow periods (pre-'74; from ‘83 to ‘95; from ‘95 to 2011) but as long as the Dublin hierarchy keep their eye on the ball, stay organised and sustain a level of funding to keep their under-age scene vibrant, the stars of tomorrow will surely follow.

Then if you appoint and retain the right people – such as Gavin (below) at U21 and now senior, or Dessie Farrell at minor and U21, or Bryan Cullen overseeing the strength and conditioning across a variety of county panels – you will be more than halfway there.

What of the argument that success is cyclical; that Dublin will crash to earth any year soon? The nature of Dublin's success this decade, and how the final instalment of four-in-a-row was achieved with a younger team than its 2015 iteration, suggests otherwise.

But there are caveats, most notably Dublin's relative lack of success at minor level since their All-Ireland win in 2012. Since then, they've only reached two Leinster finals, winning both.

So maybe the good times won't last forever, especially with Kerry sure to be propelled by those five All-Ireland minors on the bounce. However, with the current Dublin team boasting an average of 26.2 years, and with most of this year's pillars 25 years or under, there are grounds for optimism, even if Gavin may struggle to keep on regenerating as successfully as heretofore.

‘Eoin Munchan may look like a toy soldier who has just fallen out of a new box, but there is substance to this young man’. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

An intriguing comparison between Kerry's four-in-a-row team of 1978-81 and Gavin's version (see panel) shows that Mick O'Dwyer used just 17 starters, and 20 players in total, across Kerry's four finals. Gavin, albeit with a replay thrown in, has called up 26 players to start and utilised 30 in all.

He has done so, not just because he has that Cody-esque capacity to drop a legend when a younger model arrives, thereby keeping everyone on his toes. He has done it because brilliant under-age teams have allowed him.

Dublin today are an amalgam of several stellar under-age sides: Gavin's U21 champions of 2010 (that gave us Rory O'Carroll, Jonny Cooper, James McCarthy and Dean Rock); Dessie Farrell's minor crew of 2011/12 that progressed to U21 glory in 2014 (seven of whom featured against Tyrone – John Small, Jack McCaffrey, Brian Fenton, Niall Scully, Paul Mannion, Cormac Costello and Eric Lowndes); and finally Farrell's U21 champions of 2017 (led by Eoin Murchan, Brian Howard and Con O'Callaghan).

Success comes in cycles? Perhaps. But there's no end, just yet, to Dublin's lap of honour.

