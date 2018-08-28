Comment: Missing talisman Diarmuid Connolly provides Red Hand with huge chance of an upset

MICKEY HARTE was always a dab hand at killing an opposition player with kindness before entrusting one of his on-field lieutenants to bury him with a smile once Croke Park battle commenced.

Maybe this was his thinking 12 months ago, when he remarked of a certain Dublin star thus: “I think he’s a Connolly-plus now from 2011.”

The year refers to an All-Ireland quarter-final in which a much younger Diarmuid Connolly torched a succession of Tyrone markers en route to scoring 0-7 from play.

Harte’s quote came during Tyrone’s All-Ireland semi-final press day. There followed a glowing eulogy about the prodigal Dub who, emerging from his 12-week suspension, was available once more for their last-four joust with the Ulster champions.

Here’s what happened: Tyrone were steamrolled and it had nothing to do with Connolly. His 70th-minute entry off the bench carried an air of tokenism or even, some might argue, a veiled message from manager to player.

And now, as the same two counties prepare for All-Ireland battle, the very same player has been airbrushed from the September script. Or, to be more accurate, he has erased himself.

Instead of preparing to impose his own brand of magic on the mission of four-in-a-row history, Connolly was thousands of miles away last Sunday, inspiring the Donegal club to victory in the Boston SFC final.

Donegal Boston overcame Wolfe Tones by 0-17 to 1-12. Their marquee import from St Vincent’s landed a mere dozen of those 17 points, as you do.

The championship back home, poorer as it may be, has carried on in his absence. The Dubs have kept on winning without him too.

But here’s the thing: could Sunday be the first time they suffer the full and potentially painful ramifications of life without Dermo?

We can already hear the counter-arguments. “He has started none of their last 12 championship encounters”; “There’s a new generation of Dublin forwards, and Messrs Kilkenny, Howard, Scully, Mannion, O’Callaghan and Costello have shown themselves well able to carry the burden”; “Hey, they are 1/6 for a reason; they didn’t need him against Tyrone last summer, or last month, and they won’t need him now”.

All of that may be true. But you can’t escape the fact that Dublin aren’t quite the same thrilling force without his X-factor presence. There is also the suspicion that, one of these big days, they might miss him dearly.

Don’t forget: for all his truncated involvement, Dublin almost certainly would not have won last year’s All-Ireland without him.

As they laboured through the first half against Mayo, Jim Gavin recognised that here was a game that demanded his involvement.

Enter Connolly and he didn’t disappoint. In the final quarter he produced three stand-out moments: an inspired equaliser soon after Lee Keegan’s goal; a defence-shredding cross-field pass for a Dean Rock goal chance that he deigned to fist over; and, finally, a 20-metre run through traffic into the scoring zone, drawing the match-winning free for Rock.

In a one-point game, Connolly’s clear head and flawless execution made a pivotal difference.

It was the only Dublin All-Ireland final he didn’t start this decade, yet his most profoundly influential. His absence next weekend is one less headache for Harte.

It’s not that Connolly has always delivered on the big stage – inconsistency has been an issue, even during his best seasons.

But Harte’s words of praise last summer underlined just how important he can be against a team favouring a blanket defensive set-up.

“With either foot he can kick the ball over from 45-plus yards. So, yes, that is a serious weapon to have in your armoury.

“And yes, he is as good as anybody at doing that,” the veteran manager said.

In that moment, you could almost visualise Connolly up in Omagh in 2014 when he burst past a couple of Tyrone tacklers, was held up, soloed and checked back onto his right foot to nail an outside-of-the-boot winner – from 40 metres, in injury-time, to secure a league semi-final place.

“He’s got a lot of the attributes that you would love to have in a player ... all that natural talent and ability, size and power for the modern game,” Harte remarked in full lyrical-waxing mode.

Something the Tyrone boss didn’t specifically mention: with his eye for a killer pass, Connolly provides a different and more direct playmaking option than Dublin currently have in their locker.

With the emphasis on patience and ball-retention at all costs, Ciarán Kilkenny is the fulcrum for most Dublin moves this season – delivery by hand the usual modus operandi – a role, it must be said, in which he has flourished.

Still, the presence of Connolly alongside him in the half-forward line might take some of that pressure off Kilkenny.

Here’s another handy trait: executing penalties under intense pressure, as he did against Mayo in the 2016 final replay.

Don’t mention the ‘90s, but Dublin haven’t always been so blessed with spot-kicks in September.

So, even as the favourites march towards their supposedly inevitable place in the pantheon, spare a thought for the Midas man from Marino who won’t be there.

Online Editors