Comment: Cool winds blowing Stephen Rochford's direction since Newbridge were telling – he deserved better

The first obvious flares to streak across the sky in relation to the management of the Mayo football team in 2019 came at the end of last month when it emerged that three of their high-profile back room team would be vacating their positions.

Donie Buckley had worked with three different management teams over a six-year period, Tony McEntee had been exclusively on Stephen Rochford's watch while Peter Burke initially came in as goalkeeping coach before stepping up to selection duties too.

It felt like a natural end after three years when, ultimately, they came up short of the only prize that really mattered to them.

Rochford himself was, however, keen to stay on, so too was one of his selectors, Joe Keane, but the departure of three trusted lieutenants left him in some isolation with significant holes to fill, boxing him into such a tight corner over the weekend that left him feeling there was no option but to step down last night.

Each week since news of his backroom team break-up emerged has brought some destabilising element to his potential continuation.

Two weeks ago the possibility of Jim McGuinness as a successor was floated in the public domain on the condition that a vacancy was to arise.

McGuinness (Below) has been linked with jobs ranging from Galway United to the Cavan football team in recent weeks but by the time this particular rumour surfaced, Rochford had already made it clear to the board that he would be continuing.

Jim McGuinness will join the Sky Sports analysis team for Cavan v Tyrone and Kildare v Mayo this weekend. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Of course, the board can't control or be accountable for such rumours yet from somewhere this was designed to act like a tantalising prospect if a vacancy was to materialise. It certainly can't have been helpful to Rochford to have it floating around just as he was setting about putting the pieces in place.

When Rochford did sit down with county board officials to discuss a new team, board chairman Mike Connelly told delegates at a subsequent meeting that an August 31 deadline had been set for confirmation.

Maybe it wasn't meant in such stark terms but it still felt like quite an imposition all the same. This was, after all, a manager who had served them for the last three years. Did he really need such a public signposting for when to complete his team?

No similar deadline had been imposed as he mulled over staying on after last year's All-Ireland final defeat. When he did finally agree to see out the last of his three years it was the end of October and he was rewarded with a further two years on top of that. No rush then.

But eight months on and defeat in Newbridge to Kildare appears to have moved the goalposts greatly. Was there any clear affirmation since that the Mayo board really wanted Rochford to stay on?

The cruellest cut came on Sunday night when, after the executive had met to discuss the ratification of Peter Ford and Shane Conway as his selectors, they served notice in a tweet that they had instead "authorised" board officers to go back and meet Rochford and his management team "on their structures and plans for 2019."

Again, it was an unusual choice of language. Surely Rochford had sufficiently outlined his plans and potential structures at the previous meeting?

Strangely, there was no indication after Sunday night's meeting that his choices as selectors, the former Mayo selector and Galway and Sligo manager Peter Ford and Shane Conway, had been ratified.

In the end, he felt he had run out of road, that the public notice of a meeting to take place to pore over his plans would have "no value."

Yes, management and county board officers have an obligation to meet and discuss such matters but, usually, it's a matter of greater discretion.

History will be both cruel and kind to Rochford. The switching of goalkeepers, Robbie Hennelly for David Clarke, between the drawn and replayed All-Ireland finals in 2016 was a risk too great to take when balanced against reward.

But no other team has got closer to toppling one of the greatest teams ever than Mayo and they have been closest of all under Rochford's stewardship, particularly last year when they rounded the final bend in front.

Three successive defeats to Galway in Connacht didn't appear to amount to much, especially the first two, when eyes were on the bigger prize. But a Connacht title this year could have helped to insulate him better when cold breezes started to blow his direction after Newbridge.

Managing at inter-county level is a very difficult job, managing a Mayo team so close in recent years is as taxing as any and draws quite an amount of criticism. But Rochford has always been dignified and measured in his response to some particularly harsh words.

For Mayo, it's the third time in five years now that there has been more than a whiff of controversy over a senior managerial appointment or departure.

Kevin McStay was left wholly dissatisfied with the process in 2014 after James Horan's departure while Horan's replacements, Pat Holmes and Noel Connelly, were forced out by the players after just a year in charge.

Rochford will have slowly but surely got the sense in recent weeks that support for him wasn't at the level it should be for such a position. He deserved better.

