WHAT county flirted with provincial glory last June, reached the Super 8s, will be playing in Division One next spring … and is still without a manager? Easy: Roscommon.

Comment: Another own goal for Rossies as managerial saga turns to farce

Not so easy will be how the Rossies recover from a mess of their own making.

That is not to say we’re heaping all the blame on the county board. Its statement confirming the withdrawal of preferred candidate Aidan O’Rourke suggests that the committee involved did everything by the book in its search to locate the best successor to Kevin McStay.

And still it blew up in their faces. Was this purely because O’Rourke’s putative head coach, Karl Lacey, was suddenly unavailable?

Perhaps, but it’s impossible to ignore this from the county board statement: “The committee is concerned at attempts that have been made to influence the outcome of the process over recent days. The committee believes that these events have undermined the integrity of the process and potentially affected our ability to attract a new manager.”

All of which begs the question: did O’Rourke get wind of the negative mood music and decide Roscommon was not for him?

There will be inevitable speculation that the county board’s barb is a veiled pot-shot at players, past and present, as much as anyone else.

When local journalist Séamus Duke tweeted last Friday that O’Rourke was likely to be the new manager, he elicited the following reply from Seán McDermott: “When are our county board going to wake up Séamus. Plenty of people inside our county well good enough for the job. Roscommon need an inside manager. Better for the whole progression of Roscommon football.”

Even if the most capped Rossie of recent vintage has played his last game for the county, it’s hard to imagine that he was tweeting in a vacuum. Was the current squad looking for a homegrown hero too?

McDermott’s reference to a great local contender who “for whatever reason” slipped through county board hands is, by all accounts, ex-player David Casey, who has a track record in Roscommon and Leitrim club management.

Yet when the board cites “a second Roscommon based candidate who also withdrew from the process having been offered an interview”, this is understood to be Casey. The “sole nominee from the clubs who withdrew from the process” is ex-U21 manager Nigel Dineen.

The likely upshot of all this intrigue is that Roscommon will eventually end up with one of their own; but he’ll be playing catch-up ahead of a daunting top-flight opener, away to a mad-for-road Mayo under the returning James Horan on January 26.

It’s now seven weeks since McStay’s surprise exit. While his eventful (and far from controversy-free) reign had some significant highs, the squad he has left behind was undermined by two fundamental weaknesses: when faced by elite opposition, they tended to be physically blown away and defensively wide open.

In their last six Croker outings they leaked 4-24 (Dublin), 4-24 (Tyrone), 4-12 (Cavan), 4-19 (Mayo), 1-12 (Mayo) and 2-29 (Dublin). Enough said.

O’Rourke’s deflating second year as Louth boss (in 2014) may have fuelled scepticism, but the Armagh man’s coaching has gained plenty of kudos.

As a former All-Ireland winning defender, tackling that porous rearguard would have been a priority.

Moreover, surely they would have benefitted from such a highly rated S&C coach as Mike McGurn? Now they won’t … but they’re still in limbo.

Division 1 can’t come slowly enough.

