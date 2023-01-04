Colm O’Rourke’s Meath reign off to a winning start

All eyes were peeled on Colm O’Rourke, the new Meath manager, as he walked from the dressing-room, down the long tunnel at the scoreboard end and into the bright lights.

He was swapping RTÉ’s cosy studio for the mud-splattered winter GAA sidelines. In his county’s bobble hat.

It was his first night on the job. The Boylan Boy has many miles to travel if he is to match his former manager Seán, who managed Meath for 23 years and watched from the terrace as part of O’Rourke’s management team.

January is just waking from its slumber but still the Carlow crowd had many fine moments to applaud. Notably the performance of full-forward, Darragh Foley.

The currency of your season is not judged on how you perform in the O’Byrne Cup, but it is as good a starting point as any. And there were many positives things to reflect on from this performance. Especially the second half improvement from the Royals.

O’Rourke’s Meath carried a fresh and eager look. Yet, before the throw-in, he still made the time to share a few friendly words with the legendary photographer, Ray McManus.

Carlow, as always, brightened up the room with their colourful jerseys. And they played some sweet football. Leading at the break 1-5 to 0-3, manager Niall Carew had much to be pleased about.

Foley flicked in the goal in the 22nd minute. He also sent over a gem from his right boot and added another memorable point when he did well to adjust his balance to guide over a speeding delivery.

They saw plenty of the ball before the interval, and even goalkeeper, Ciarán Cunningham, was keen to join in the build-up play. Conor Connolly’s turn and strike was one of the scores of the opening period.

Carlow won this competition once, back in 2002. The trophy is named after Matt Byrne. He had no O in his surname. But the O’Byrne name has stuck.

Meath last lifted the Cup in 2018, their tenth success. And if they prevail again this season, the boss man won’t be organising an open-top bus parade through the streets of Navan.

Longford and Laois are also in Group B in a tournament that is used as a stepping stone from the stream to the river.

And as O’Rourke dipped his toe in the water for the first time, he saw his team finish on the up. They levelled the match in the 50th minute, and four minutes later Cillian O’Sullivan’s splendid point had them ahead for the first time.

Carlow, for all their effort, would have deserved a draw. And it took a brilliant late save from goalkeeper, Seán Brennan, to deny Crowley.

SCORERS - Meath: D Moriarty 0-4; M Costello 0-3 (1f); D McGowan, J Scully, K Curtis (1m) 0-2 each; J O’Connor, D Lenihan, C O’Sullivan 0-1 each. Carlow: D Foley 1-8 (4f, 1m); C Crowley 0-1.

MEATH – S Brennan; J O’Hare, H O’Higgins, S Rafferty; E Harkin; D Keogan, C Hickey; D McGowan, B Conlon; C Moriarty, D Campion, J Scully; M Costello, D Moriarty, A Lynch. Subs: R Clarke for Hickey; C O’Sullivan for C Moriarty; D Lenihan for Lynch; J O’Connor for Campion; K Curtis for Scully; M Flood for Rafferty; S McEntee for Keogan; C Quigley for Harkin; H Hogan for O’Sullivan.

CARLOW – C Cunningham; D Curran, M Bambrick, J Dunne; S Bambrick, J Morrissey, C Doyle; L Brennan, F Kavanagh; S Clarke, C Moran, E Molloy; C Crowley, D Foley, C Hulton. Subs: J Moore for S Bambrick; J Clarke for Molloy; S O’Neill for Hulton; P Deering for Moran; S Buggy for Morrissey; P Hynes for Clarke; P Regan for Brennan; L Connolly for Doyle.

REF – D Byrne (Wicklow).