NFL Division 2: Kildare 0-13, Meath 0-8

‘Time to Say Goodbye’ was played at the final whistle at Newbridge yesterday, acknowledging the imminent closure of St Conleth’s Park for a major redevelopment. Kildare, who won’t play there again until 2025 when it will have a 12,000 capacity, signed off with a pleasing win, their second on the bounce.