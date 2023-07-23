Colm O’Rourke: To most Meath people winning the Tailteann Cup has offered hope

‘Everyone who sends me a message now seems to find a Latin phrase to finish’

The day did not look promising. As we left Dunboyne with a Garda escort to get to Croke Park last Saturday in the pouring rain, the car park barrier came down on the bus and hit the driver’s mirror, pushing it right in front of the windscreen and blocking his vision. All efforts to force the mirror back failed as everyone was too small to get a lever on it.