Colm O'Rourke is to be confirmed as the new Meath football manager.

O'Rourke is the preferred choice of three-man committee put in place to find a successor to Andy McEntee.

O'Rourke has never managed the Meath senior football team before but has been in charge of the Meath minor and U-21 in the past.

He has been a successful international rules manager, winning tests in 1998 and '99 while he has also had Hogan Cup success with St Patrick's Classical School, where he is principal, in 2000, 2001 and 2004.

He has also managed his club Simonstown Gaels to back-to-back Meath titles in 2016 and 2017. He is currently manager of Simonstown.

O'Rourke retired from inter-county football in 1995 after a 20-year career during which he won two All-Ireland medals in 1987 and '88.

He has enjoyed a high profile in Gaelic games other than his involvement with teams through his work as a Sunday Game analyst and a columnist with the Sunday Independent for the almost 30 years.

At 64, O'Rourke will be one of the oldest first time inter-county senior managers in the game.

Former players Stephen Bray, Meath's last Allstar in 2007, and Barry Callaghan will act as selectors while others are expected to be added to the backroom team.