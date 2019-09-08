Colm O'Rourke: 'Three Dublin players are at risk as Jim Gavin ponders replay changes'

Will they get another chance or will the axe fall? There are a few players, particularly from Dublin, who will have some restless nights until the 15 for the replay is announced - and that won't be the same as the team in the programme.

A drawn All-Ireland final leads to a myriad of emotions. Relief, disappointment and - for the players who played badly - worry. Will they get another chance or will the axe fall? There are a few players, particularly from Dublin, who will have some restless nights until the 15 for the replay is announced - and that won't be the same as the team in the programme.

Michael Darragh Macauley is most at risk, maybe less so John Small and David Byrne. At any rate, I will be very surprised if the Dublin team which takes the field on Saturday evening is the same as last Sunday. In some respects it is easier to drop two or three than one as that removes the perception that one was responsible for a bad performance. In 1988, when Meath drew with Cork, there were three changes for the replay. We won, so the argument is easily made that the decisions were right. Winners write history and the same will be true if Dublin make a few changes and their performance improves.

Kerry are likely to remain unchanged. They must have been fairly happy with a draw, even if they played the majority of the game with a spare man. No matter what guru was brought in to inspire confidence in the team, no matter what perception exists that Kerry footballers in Croke Park exude confidence, there must have been a nagging doubt among all involved that they might be biting off more than they could chew.

Now, in a sense, they are liberated from their own fears and the concern for Dublin must be that they have left the genie out of the bottle. It's a bit like 2011 in reverse, when Kerry had that final under complete control and allowed Dublin off the hook. Everyone has paid the price since then.

For the first time in a major game Dublin's subs did not do as well as the opposition's. Kerry now know they have a panel as well as a team. But they should be bringing on Tommy Walsh earlier and keeping him closer to goal. The brilliant goal and point from Killian Spillane might make his selection automatic in most counties but again his impact could be late rather than early. The same applies with Jack Sherwood.

This was a brilliant match which had everything a major sporting contest should have. It was fiercely competitive, there was bravery, great skill, bad misses, incredible tension near the end and plenty of controversy.

The same applied to the minor final. Conor Corbett and Tomo Culhane are players for the future while it was good to see a son of Niall Cahalane, Jack, do his bit to get Cork over the line. Cahalane senior used to push me around in Croke Park and I'm sure Junior will do the same to plenty of opponents!

The controversy in the senior match was mainly linked to the decision to send off Jonny Cooper. I seem to be in a minority in thinking it was too harsh. Just because he already had a yellow card does not mean the next foul should mean red. The third foul by Cooper was for incidental contact and I don't think, as some Dubs were arguing, that David Clifford made a meal of it. It was just a tangle. Free in, get on with it.

Of course there was the widespread view that Cooper had it coming to him for a long time. The sins of the past had nothing to do with last Sunday, so even if he has skated on thin ice it should not have collapsed under his feet this time around. Neither should the fact that it was an All-Ireland final matter.

The rules are the rules no matter what the game. What is true is that Cooper should have had far more personal discipline once he was on a yellow.

He will be back for the replay but is unlikely to be on Clifford. He is more suited to Paul Geaney, who drifts outfield more. One thing for sure is that the lay-off with injury this year has dulled Cooper's timing and he was a bit off the pace. Mick Fitzsimons will probably take Clifford.

While the referee's decision in Cooper's case caused plenty of debate, it is almost unanimously agreed that he had a very good game. So David Gough should have been appointed for the replay. The GAA's view that the referee of a drawn game cannot take the replay defies common sense and logic. Why disqualify a referee when he has done a good job? If the referee is not up to it then certainly he should be left off, but when there is almost universal agreement that he is the best referee in the country then give him all the big games and replays too. The players want the best referees.

In the meantime, Jim Gavin finds himself in more of a quandary than Peter Keane, who strangely now has the more settled side. Kerry need plenty of improvement from Geaney, Stephen O'Brien and Clifford among others, while hoping that David Moran and Seán O'Shea retain their great form.

However, a lot of their defenders were just about hanging on and you can expect Paul Mannion, Con O'Callaghan and Ciarán Kilkenny to unleash hell. There is nothing more dangerous than a wounded lion. The same could be said for Brian Fenton. There will be a fire in these players' bellies like never before, as there is nothing worse than the reality of underperforming in a big game. They would all like the game today so they could get on with it.

James McCarthy had one of his worst games in a decade of being very good or great, but Jack McCaffrey nearly made up for them all. He electrified Croke Park and best support came from Dean Rock, who held his nerve to kick the equaliser when there had been a series of misses. Just as well, too, that Stephen Cluxton has not lost any of his sharpness. Age has not wearied him.

This is a big week for Jim Gavin. Neither side will do much in training so Gavin must trust his instinct, not to panic on the one hand and yet shake up the team. In hindsight, one wonders why he didn't take Cooper off Clifford. I was not one of them at the time. I did think he should have been taking off John Small, who was sent off in two finals and was on a yellow, but I did not regard Cooper as a liability.

The other big issue for Gavin is his subs. Central to that is Diarmuid Connolly. You don't have to be Einstein to understand that the dynamic of the team has been affected by the move to bring him back. Maybe it is more the subs. If Connolly is going that well then he should be on much sooner, or else not in the 26 at all. There are plenty who did not make the bench at all who are not happy. Again, with the benefit of hindsight, a player like Bernard Brogan would have had more composure than Paddy Small in that last 10 minutes. If Cian O'Sullivan or John Small are out, it will leave room for a couple of subs. Have Brogan, Eoghan O'Gara and Rory O'Carroll burned their boats? They might still be needed.

If Dublin had 15 for the whole game they surely would have won. On two occasions, before half-time and when they went five up in the second half, they had the match under control and let it slip. Yet in the last 10 minutes, when everything was going wrong for them, I was more impressed than ever.

The ferocious tackling to win back possession was a lesson to teams who allow the opposition to pass the ball around when they are ahead. Also, they had five shots while Kerry had none in that last 10 minutes. So while there were a lot of malfunctions with Dublin there is nothing wrong with their heart and desire to battle. Everything else is easily put right when that is in place.

Dublin will need it all. Kerry are like hounds who have been given sight of their quarry and are baying loudly. However, I still think Dublin are the better team and will complete the job on Saturday.

