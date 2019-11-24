Colm O'Rourke: 'The GAA is under attack from within by its elite players'

This hurling promotion event was in the Mets' Citi Field in New York. Four Irish teams - Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary and Wexford - played out this new-fangled version, with soccer goals and some type of scoring system which nobody understands.

I imagine the promotion of hurling would be better served by these four teams spending a weekend in some of the weaker counties, maybe doing a bit of training with teams on a Saturday, with an exhibition match against the county side on Sunday. And Saturday night would also offer countless promotion possibilities with various types of functions. Players could be looked after financially too, because nobody would disagree with that type of initiative.

The mongrel breed of hurling last weekend was a GPA-organised junket. If the GAA want to give top players a break in New York then the best of luck to them, but don't try to dress it up as some sort of promotion for the ancient game of hurling.

The GPA were at it again, too, that weekend with one of their lavish dinners to honour some top Irish person, or Irish American. On this occasion it was Seán Mulryan. The format is the same. Get some well known and successful businessman (no poor man ever gets honoured) and sell tables on the strength of their name.

The packages vary from $25,000 for the Liam MacCarthy package down to $2,500 for the O'Duffy version. For the top payers, there is exclusive access to all the, em, big wigs in the GPA, tickets for all types of events, including the All-Ireland and a Ryder Cup style golf tournament in both the US and Ireland. The favoured course in Ireland to look after all these important people is the K Club.

I have been wondering what exclusive access means - perhaps it is up to intellectuals like Donal Óg Cusack, who could lecture on how British Imperialism still has an effect on the sweeper system in hurling. Or perhaps Dessie Farrell could tell everyone like myself how in God's good name this charade in New York or, the week before in Boston, has anything to do with the GAA. Some of the old guard never seem to leave the GPA, even when they have no official positions.

To me, the GPA is a Dublin-dominated organisation which has looked after its own very well. I was surprised Seán Mulryan took up their offer. He has put huge resources, both financial and otherwise, into Roscommon GAA and the Hospice in Roscommon-Mayo among other things, so he is a man of substance. He does not need the GPA who now unashamedly espouse completely different values to what the GAA is about. The GPA look after the few, the GAA traditionally stood for the many until they sold out.

The existing three-year agreement between the GPA and the GAA is now up for renewal. The old agreement gave the GPA over €3m a year, but worse still, 15 per cent of commercial revenue. It was a bad deal with the prospect of getting worse. How could the GAA give away so much money to an independent organisation, especially without being able to exercise oversight or control? This money could have helped a lot of clubs who desperately need grants for playing fields and dressing rooms.

Of course the GAA at central level will claim that they have control over the GPA. Do they control the wages and expenses paid to their executives? The same ones who could be enticed away by Google or Intel or the Kerry Group or some other multi-million euro company if they did not pay them such wages. That's a joke by the way.

Did the GAA agree with the number of people who were brought to New York and Boston and were part of the fundraising dinner?

I ask because at a recent Central Council meeting there was annoyance expressed that a fundraising dinner was going ahead in New York which was in direct contravention of an agreement with the GPA. The real question now is, who runs the GAA?

What will the leaders of all us rank and file foot soldiers do about this? Will they roll over again and give the GPA what they want when a new deal is agreed while the GPA laughs, and does the opposite to what was agreed? The GAA in New York badly needs funds for the refit of Gaelic Park. The last thing needed is the plundering of the city for a group who represent two per cent of the Association. New York is now seen as some type of GPA cash dispenser.

The GPA may view people like me as dinosaurs who do not understand their great work - all the well-being issues tackled and grants towards exclusive college scholarships. I would love to see the breakdown of where all those scholarships have gone. I suspect there would be a weighting towards Dublin. When I raised this before the GPA tried to silence me and embarrass a former Meath player who had been helped. If that tactic had been tried on the pitch I would have attempted grievous bodily harm on those involved! And there would have been a long queue of comrades to help.

The GPA put huge emphasis on player welfare projects. In my own profession I know a lot about that subject. If the GPA think this is a big part of their role then perhaps the government will cut the grants to players as the GPA seem to be making so much money from other sources and helping those who should be getting assistance through the HSE. They obviously don't need the money.

But that is what you are dealing with here. A group who really believe the guiding principles of the GAA do not apply to them and that I need to be sent to the Russian Gulags for some type of indoctrination. Maybe they also think that there are many thousands like me who do not appreciate this new form of hurling. Maybe it will end up in the Olympics - although at least we would be guaranteed gold medals.

Well that is not my idea of the GAA - past, present or future. My view of our great sporting body is that it is for everyone and status or success does not confer greater rights or power on anyone. The idea of a players' group which is organised and financed outside the control of the GAA is completely contradictory to the guiding principles which have made the GAA so successful but is now being attacked from within by our most precious commodity, our greatest players. Self-interest is not good for the GAA. The players have all the power. With it comes responsibilities. Might does not mean right.

Let me be clear on one thing. The GAA does need a body representing players, one that plays a key role in the big questions like fixtures, burn-out, scholarships and so on. However, it should be from within the GAA, not as some outside agency which takes the money but none of the responsibility. The GPA should be playing a much bigger role on things like fixtures at the moment rather than swanning around Boston and New York when issues at home are far more important. What has this to do with the GAA?

Furthermore, I do believe that there is a large body of players in weaker counties who are not happy with the GPA and feel a ruling clique have lost the run of themselves when they should be going back to basics.

The GAA is facing a crisis on this issue. The GAA at central level have no control over the GPA, in fact the tail is giving the dog a right good wagging. So the GAA at central level has a choice. If the GPA wishes to continue as an independent body then good luck to them. However, that should mean they lose all financial contributions and they can paddle their own canoe. Or they can become a vibrant voice for players from within.

We will soon see whether those elected officials on behalf of the GAA run the organisation on the basis of equality and in the interest of all members or whether a small group are allowed plunder the entire body. It's time to stand up and be counted lads.

Sunday Indo Sport