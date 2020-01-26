Colm O'Rourke: 'Thank God for Dublin and Kerry - it's a pity they don't play every week'

Even they were not immune from cynicism as they clung on in normal time, hoping to win an All-Ireland with a total of seven points scored. What chance have ordinary teams?

So, last night back in Croke Park was a great occasion. A new season and maybe a new order - but Dublin are going nowhere fast. They have the tans from foreign travel and little enough training in the legs but there is no compensation for class and even more so, heart and bravery.

Dublin had high-profile absentees in Stephen Cluxton, Johny Cooper, Jack McCaffrey and Con O'Callaghan yet still fielded a side dripping in gold medals. Dessie Farrell has landed the Carlsberg job with a team who never seem satisfied with multiple victories.

David Clifford leaves the field after the final whistle. Photo: Ray McManus

When Dublin and Kerry meet there is pride at stake and that is more important than League points.

The first half would restore your faith in football. It is a pity Dublin and Kerry don't play every week. The skill and movement was mesmerising, David Clifford was all darting runs, dummies and menace, he scored a brilliant goal when most would have been happy with a point. And for Dublin Brian Fenton was imperious, with four points in that half as he strolled around and controlled the play.

The year started as last season finished with Dean Rock and Ciaran Kilkenny on the scoreboard. Normal service resumed.

Conor McHugh, who was frozen out in the Jim Gavin era, got his chance. He is a very good player and will see more action later in the year. Most of the Dublin forwards had the beating of their men. This Kerry back line was not good enough last year and won't be good enough this year either.

Kerry have less problems up front - James O'Donoghue was very lively and accurate and looks like he is building for a big year, and Sean O'Shea will be the real deal.

The match finished in a mini-melee. It was spicy but the referee managed to make a right dog's dinner of what was a great game. Phantom frees, all colours of cards and sending-offs. Not only that but each card took an eternity. There should have been another half an hour extra time. Why was David Gough not down to referee the biggest game of the weekend?

For all that, it is great that Kerry are around with an improving team. Otherwise Dublin would win 10 in-a-row unchallenged.

Yet they struggled badly at the back and Dublin sliced through them easily and could have had another couple of goals. This department needs close attention from a Kerry point of view as they may run up a big score but won't keep it out at the other end. And this was Dublin without Paul Mannion from the start, O'Callaghan and McCaffrey attacking at pace.

Kerry were hungry and fought hard but the big worry for them and everyone else is that the Dubs, with only a couple of weeks training, are in rude health. They hunted Kerry down in the last few minutes and were like sharks smelling blood in the water coming from three down to go one up.

The late free brought some comfort to Kerry and a draw flattered them.Dublin were the better team with more options off the bench. Some things don't change. It will give Dessie Farrell enormous satisfaction that the bite is still evident on a cold January evening.

The mark did as was expected. It may not have been used much but it disrupts the flow of the game. There may be value in an overhead catch but taking a ball on the chest is hardly a great skill. It will also favour Dublin in the long run. They have the best kickers outfield to put it into the forwards. And they don't need any help.

When the pressure was on, Kilkenny, Scully, Mannion, Howard and Fenton all wanted the ball and took control. There is not that experience yet in the Kerry team but they are young and learning.

All in all, it was a great evening to start the League and a huge crowd. Dublin are not going anywhere in a hurry and the summer will probably be dominated by these two teams.

Earlier Magheracloone lost heavily in the All-Ireland intermediate final to Oughterard of Galway. The Monaghan club became homeless because their ground collapsed and have been dependent on the kindness of strangers. When they went on the road they found friends to help them in every village, parish and town.

The GAA is truly a wonderful family when a neighbour is in trouble. They got fields, lights and sandwiches and nobody looked for anything in return. This voyage for Magheracloone welded their community together and made them the good news story of the last few years. It just goes to show that you can still borrow an ass to bring the turf home from the bog.

This would have been a great match if the referee did not interfere, but he took centre stage. Frees, cards and hold-ups in the play made it into a scrappy second half. Maybe the referees' assessor will give him top marks. Anyway, if intermediate football in Galway is like this Padraic Joyce will have no trouble building a great county team.

