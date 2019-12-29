Colm O'Rourke: 'Liberation and joy far away from GAA's bright lights'

The change of management will be a blow to Dublin. Nobody could do as good a job as Jim Gavin. He has moulded the players into what they are. Gavin set standards and the players now accept them as their own, so they will press on with those high standards under new management.

Away from the bright lights the dark side of the GAA began to emerge over the last few months, including too many counties with questionable financial practices. If the FAI needed a bail-out then the same thing basically happened in Cork with Páirc Uí Chaoimh. If that was not bad enough, the county board's own audit and risk committee intervened to let it be known, loud and clear, that the official figures seriously underestimated the financial problems in Cork.

Some people don't seem to get it. The finances of a county board are now similar to running a medium-sized business and figures cannot be manipulated to gloss over problems. The word being bandied about is 'governance', but it should be called, 'get you act together quick'. Professional administrators need to take over the financial affairs of every county board. That would be a good start to the new decade.

What we are facing is the GAA drifting into a twilight zone. Neither professional nor truly amateur it is an organisation that is in many cases following money for the sake of it. Of course there has to be investment in infrastructure but not one for everyone in the audience. Neither does there need to be a chasing of corporate sponsorship without specific projects in mind. The recent car crashes involving several counties should be a warning for everyone to decide what sort of GAA is desirable going forward.

The present trend points to Dublin continuing to get stronger and a few others will pull further away from the field. The money will follow a few and the gaps will get bigger. There will be increasing player disenchantment in weaker counties unless a tiered championship gives hope.

Those who live in a fool's paradise and think Dublin will just return to the pattern of the '50s or '60s, or even '90s, don't understand the way of the world. If anything, it is more about numbers than money. When those numbers are properly organised - and it takes money to do that - then it is like a stone rolling down a hill. The momentum keeps up. Dublin won't win every All-Ireland but they will not be far away for the foreseeable future.

In that type of environment, where there is no guiding hand to ensure proper competition, I get less enjoyment out of inter-county football and far more out of club and school. So when pressed to select a highlight of the decade I have no hesitation in making it personal: Simonstown winning the Meath senior championship for the first time in 2016 is an easy winner. It trumps the Dubs all day. This win gave me as much satisfaction as winning an All-Ireland with Meath or a senior championship with Skryne in my playing days.

The county scene is a broad canvas, club is more personal. If you read the first line of The Irishman by James Orr you will get the message. It says, "the savage loves his native shore". That probably sums up club football, which is often built more on emotion than science and it relates to everyone.

Being manager of that Simonstown team with my own son playing made it even more personal. Having nephews involved and lads I had managed at school and underage in the club made it more special. Some of those lads were involved with teams I managed for over 20 years, without any success either. You can't beat that feeling of doing it for your own club. Even if some might remind me that it is my adopted club, having moved to the Simonstown area over 30 years ago. (It should not take much more than another decade to be become a local.)

To be able to sit back and watch people who have contributed in different ways get so much satisfaction from this win was for me the eighth wonder of the world. Maybe it should be placed higher than the hanging gardens of Babylon or the leaning tower of Pisa. In truth, the outpouring of joy took me a bit by surprise. In many ways winning a first championship is a liberation, it cements a club's place in the county's hierarchy and brings relief, but more so a certain self-confidence. If you win one then another should not be as big an issue. The feat was repeated in 2017.

The emotions were a bit different because it was expected but it does promote confidence, energises underage players and make a club feel good about itself. It also brings a certain calmness. Without the occasional victory a club can become rancorous, with many petty disputes. When a big win comes everyone can share a part of it. Humour improves and there is a greater willingness to give something back. Good clubs surf this wave of goodwill and build for the future.

If someone wants to see what winning a club title means they should take a look at the Tullaroan celebrations after winning the Kilkenny intermediate hurling championship. The sight of Tommy Walsh with nine All-Ireland medals embracing his father after the final whistle reflected everything we all feel for our club. In a Utopian society everyone should have that experience once in a lifetime. In the real world you keep on trying . . . next year, maybe next year.

