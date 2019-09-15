Colm O'Rourke: 'It was foolish to think that it would be any different - and it may not change next year either'

On a balmy Autumn evening this was a sporting contest which was as hard fought as anything ever before in this great arena. It started in bright sunlight and finished with the lights giving a background to a magnificent gladiatorial contest. The Hill before the game was a sight to behold, shimmering in the evening sun with pockets of brave Kerry supporters standing their ground and giving their county loud support. The atmosphere was as good as any sporting occasion in the world. It was a privilege to be there.

The Kerry players really belted out the anthem with great gusto while Jack McCaffrey gave the final on-field speech for Dublin. And it showed as the Dubs were revved up from the start, though Kerry showed grit, skill and heart to go in level at half-time. For a while it did look as if Dublin were just going to roll all over the Kingdom.

The drawn game had dented a few big reputations on both sides and some wasted no time in ensuring it was a mere blip in their career. Brian Fenton was unusually quiet a couple of weeks ago. Kerry kept their kick-outs well away from him and Stephen Cluxton, strangely, did more or less likewise. This time round he followed the ball and put himself in the eye of the storm. So too Ciaran Kilkenny, who usually has more possessions than anyone else but found himself a peripheral figure last time. Yet he still played a big part then, in the last 10 minutes when the game seemed to be flowing away from Dublin.

Great players seethe with an inner rage when they don't play well in a big game, many would not sleep thinking about what they should have done differently. This, then, was redemption day. Con O Callaghan, Kilkenny and Paul Mannion hoovered up 12 points between them. Fenton, Mick Fitzsimons and James McCarthy were brilliant. O'Callaghan won every ball that went near him and played with a controlled rage all through. Tom O'Sullivan was not able for him. This with Paul Murphy acting as sweeper, again he was caught in the wrong place too often. The other effect of having a sweeper is that it gives Dublin primary possession and their patience on the ball often meant that Kerry were only getting it back after a Dubs score.

The big score was the first play of the second half. It came from a most unlikely source, Eoin Murchan. I described him as a little boy lost last year. He was one of those players who always did his job and left the piano playing to the orchestra up front. He passed back more often than forward. This time he decided to be the hero, soloing on when most expected a pass. He took a lot of steps, even if they were all small ones and finished like the greatest of goal poachers. Dublin could not lose after that, even if Kerry came back again to cut the deficit to one. However, calmness and accuracy deserted them down the stretch and they could have been a lot closer.

When Kerry were at their best in the drawn match they were forced to attack in the last quarter when five points down. When they went ahead they stopped getting as many players in front of the ball and left it easier for Dublin to tackle in groups and turn over possession. They did not learn and sat back too much, their bravery in really attacking the Dublin kick-out was dropped from the last game. Fortune does not favour those with cold feet.

The main story last time was Dublin having to play with 14 men. Now restored to 15 they played their conventional game of patience. One score for Paul Mannion in the 50th minute was after about 100 passes and keep-ball for five minutes. Those type of scores completely deflate the opposition.

Kerry were hoping for David Clifford to shoot the lights out after being quiet the last day. The special wish was that he and Seán O'Shea would show that they were both good enough and old enough to be the leaders in attack. They certainly were like that in the first half, showing superb accuracy under pressure after Dublin threatened to end the game early. Five shots, five points was the Dubs early tally but Kerry stayed patient and switched from a long ball game to running the ball. It paid off with a series of brilliant points. O'Shea and Clifford are great men for the future but Kerry, despite the whole raft of successful minor teams, are still short in key positions.

Referee Conor Lane gave all the marginal calls to Kerry in the first half which added to growing frustration in the Dublin ranks. Lane obviously works off a different rule book to David Gough. If the Clifford incident in the drawn game was a penalty then Con O'Callaghan had a more definite one in the first half, being wrestled before the ball arrived. The referee forgot the advantage rule on several occasions, calling back play when men had broken loose from the tackle. He was far too fussy. I wish he reffed in my time, when forwards got a proper battering and no sympathy.

Yet the play was brilliant, the pace and scoring ability of the highest standard. O'Callaghan and Mannion put the drawn game behind them - Con had the beating of Tom O'Sullivan. Mannion worked hard and scored some great points but left a few short.

Giving away possession was generally costly as it often meant a score at the other end.

The greatest team now have enough medals between them to rival Fort Knox. They got it right this time. Starting Murchan paid off and their best players responded. It was foolish to ever think it would be any different. Everyone played their part. They were just a better team than Kerry and it may not change next year either.

Sunday Indo Sport