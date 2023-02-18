Colm O'Rourke insists Meath will learn from 'tough lesson' after heavy NFL Division 2 defeat in Derry

Eoin Harkin of Meath is tackled by Pádraig McGrogan of Derry during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match at Derry GAA Centre of Excellence in Owenbeg. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

One of those rude awakenings the league can throw up for a team in development and still finding its feet, Meath’s cascading attacking play - evident in their opening two wins - faltering in the face of much stiffer resistance from the Ulster champions at Owenbeg.

From the start at the centre of excellence venue outside Dungiven, with the Sperrin mountains in the background fading in and out of visibility with intermittent drizzle and dry spells, this was a hard education for Colm O’Rourke's side.

They were already struggling when in the last few seconds of the first half an intricate home team move brought a fine goal from Niall Toner, the last pass laid off by Conor Doherty. Goals bookended a first of Derry mastery, the first coming after just 45 seconds from the ever probing Ethan Doherty.

When the sums were added up, the half time whistle sounded with Meath trailing by a sobering ten points, 0-3 to 2-7.

They had a small period during the opening period when they ran off a few scores, Thomas O’Reilly and Brian Conlon, both late replacements, pointing. But mostly Meath were dealing with Derry in possession, led off by their powerful midfield pairing of Conor Glass and Brendan Rogers.

Conceding the majority of possession, Meath tried to keep in touch and at one point Cillian O’Sullivan got back to make a fine block as Glass was lining up to shoot for a point.

Full-back Michael Flood also had to make a half block with Shane McGuigan looking for a late first half goal, but there wasn’t enough of that defiance in Meath, even if it probably wasn’t for want of trying.

Having scored three goals in the previous round against Clare before half time this was a reality check, although they would have expected a step up facing Derry. In the first half they never came close to troubling Odhrán Lynch in the home goal, with Eoin McEvoy a solid presence in front of him.

The Meath policy of using the long ball, the few times they employed it, had little impact.

Derry mopped everything up and formed a steel barrier across their defensive lines, with Meath crashing hopelessly into the phalanx of players in red and white. Turnovers from Meath hands were costly and commonplace.

They were dealt a pre-match blow with the absence of forward Shane Walsh, who failed to recover in time from a hamstring injury which saw his early substitution two weeks earlier in Navan. O’Reilly took his place and Conlon replaced Daithí McGowan in the middle of the field.

Rogers and Pádraig Cassidy helped set up top scorer Doherty for another goal chance six minutes into the match but his shot went narrowly wide past the near post.

Meath made a couple of changes at the interval but Derry, run close by Meath in Navan last year, signalled their intentions when full back McEvoy pointed within a couple of minutes of the resumption, soon embellished by a fisted effort from Shane McGuigan.

A dozen points down, less than a half hour to play, the travelling team’s cause was a hopeless one.

A point from Donal Lenihan earned Meath a first score since the 18th minute 12 minutes into the second half, and O’Reilly’s goal from close range lifted Royal spirits a little three minutes after. But it was a false impression.

Derry shook themselves and reeled off five points in a row, Paul Cassidy, Benny Heron and McGuigan all finishing with three.

By the end even Rory Gallagher was able to ease his usual reluctance to run on subs, giving bench-warmers a few minutes with the result not in doubt.

After their last round scare in Louth, this was a Derry performance more in line with what they expect of themselves, as they remain at the summit of Division 2 and firm favourites for promotion.

On Sunday next they travel to Newbridge to play Kildare, while Meath host neighbours Louth in Navan.

Meath manager O’Rourke admitted that it had been a tough lesson for his side, suffering their first defeat of the league.

"We always said from the start even though it was great to get two games and two wins we knew there was going to be bumps on the road and that there was going be learnings from it, but I’m confident that even though we got a major set-back tonight that the lads will learn from it; they are very committed and very willing to learn," he said.

"So I think that they will bounce back. I will be very disappointed if we don’t have a very positive performance against Louth.

"Like in reality the game was over at half-time even though I thought we put in a much more spirited second half, but I suppose in reality the game was over and Derry could maybe just contain us and play at their leisure which they did for the whole second half."

Meanwhile, Derry manager Gallagher acknowledged the improvement on the previous win over Louth, a tightly-contested affair in Ardee.

"Yeah, we got a much better performance and we had hoped to get it. Listen, it was nice to have an awful lot of the hard work done by half-time and in a position were you were never likely to lose the game," said Gallagher.

He also welcome players who had been club-tied or resting after long campaigns.

"I still think we have a lot of ground to make up and we are going to play better quality of opposition but look, when you have Slaughtneil hurlers and you have Glen, Maghera, we knew our pre-season would be slightly disjointed even though we did okay in the McKenna Cup and even though we gave a lot of the main boys the week off last week, we've had a good seven days together," he added.

He noted the influential impact of Ethan Doherty, setting the tone with his first-minute goal.

"Ah look, that's just the quality that Ethan can bring. He is just a phenomenal talent and he sensed his opportunity. He went for another one that he could have possibly got as well but it is great to see because of course goals are good," added Gallagher.

Scorers – Derry: E Doherty 1-2, S McGuigan, B Herron (1 m), Paul Cassidy 0-3 each, N Toner 1-0, P McGrogan 0-2 (1 45), E McEvoy, O McWilliams 0-1 each. Meath: T O’Reilly 1-1, D Lenihan 0-2 (1f), R Jones, B Conlon, A Lynch (f), D Moriarty 0-1 each.

Derry: O Lynch 7; C McKaigue 7, E McEvoy 8, C McCluskey 7; P McGrogan 8, Padraig Cassidy 7, C Doherty 7; C Glass 8, B Rogers 8; Paul Cassidy 8, S McGuckian 8, E Doherty 8; B Heron 8, N Loughlin 7, N Toner 7. Subs: O McWilliams 7 for McKaigue (58); S Downey 7 for E Doherty (62); M Downey for Herron (65); P McNeill for Glass & L Murray for Loughlin (68).

Meath: H Hogan 7; A O’Neill 7, M Flood 7, H O’Higgins 7; J O’Connor 7, D Keogan 7, C Hickey 7; R Jones 7, B Conlon 7; C O’Sullivan 7, J Scully 6, D Campion 6; J Morris 6, D Lenihan 7, T O’Reilly 7. Subs: D McGowan 7 for Conlon & S Crosby 6 for Campion (ht); D Moriarty 7 for Lenihan (47); E Harkin 6 for O’Higgins (53); A Lynch 6 for O’Reilly (59).

Referee: Liam Devenney (Mayo).