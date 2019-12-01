Colm O'Rourke: 'Having built a dynasty, the king has abdicated with his typical dignity'

There were straws in the wind though. He walked around the pitch and waved to the crowd and his father sat in on the press conference. This was very unlike Jim Gavin. He did not just talk about the players always being centre stage, he practised it and gave low-key a different meaning.

At the time I thought it must be the end, but with the passing of time I thought the lure of more glory had consumed him to the point where another year on the treadmill became too appealing. We should have known better. He gave the signals and being a calculating man decided that a grey day in winter was the time to say farewell. Far from the bright lights of the championship and before any games had started. He would never want to be a distraction but probably did not realise the volume of written and spoken words his departure would generate.

This departure back to private citizen by Jim Gavin is in the same league as the resignation of a towering political figure, and in some ways demonstrates the lack of men of his calibre who enter public service. Gavin would have made a great political or business leader. There would certainly have been high standards in high places. The next general election will probably see many offers for Gavin to top the poll in some constituency.

Jim Gavin is one of the most influential figures the GAA has ever produced and we are lucky in this great organisation that there have been many people of honesty, integrity and vision.

He was selfless in his commitment to Dublin and the list of honours is beyond compare. Yet it was all achieved with modesty and understatement. Many men who have achieved far less in life have felt the need to lecture the great unwashed on every aspect of society. That is not Gavin's style.

Maybe our opinionated masses would find the Gavin message too simple. Get the right people, support and empower them, but above all ensure high standards. We all laughed when he continually commented in press conferences about the process and humility and the honour of representing Dublin. He kept saying it because he believed it. It was every young footballer's dream in Dublin to put on a blue jersey in Croke Park and he had the honour of managing them.

Every manager stamps his team with at least some of his own personality. In that respect we have been fortunate that Dublin players seem to understand the bigger picture. They are men of substance. While football has at times been shocking in terms of entertainment, Dublin continue to be a beacon of hope that the game can be something greater than some of the pressures life sometimes brings. There is joy in their play.

GAA Newsletter

They smile before games and play with discipline, but also look as if football can be enjoyed, not endured. These players do not talk about sacrifice or what they are missing out on in life, their motto is of gratitude, about being able to play, the fun of meeting their friends for training and their love and respect for the game and the traditions of the GAA.

It is a far cry from the GPA. In many ways these Dublin players, many of whom are the greatest who have ever played, are one step up from lads kicking around on a public park with their jumpers for goalposts. It is never a sacrifice. That is down to Jim Gavin's philosophy of what the GAA is about.

In many respects, too, the Dubs are an all-powerful, destructive force. Jim Gavin has built a dynasty but also a monster which nobody in the GAA knows quite what to do about. John Costello put the infrastructure on the ground through full-time coaching in clubs and primary schools. There was a need for a man lacking in ego but with a far-sighted approach to move it on. Pat Gilroy started the engine and Gavin has poured on extra coal, adding more and more class players on the way. Without Donegal's intervention we would be talking about 10 in a row for the Dubs.

Yet for all Gavin's modesty, there was an iron fist in the velvet glove. He was more facilitator than dictator but did not shirk tough decisions. Michael Darragh Macauley had to sit uncomfortably on the bench for a long time in this year's All-Ireland final replay. Bernard Brogan saw hardly any action all year. There was no sentiment and never an attempt to justify his decisions.

He leaves Dublin football in rude health. Every part of it sees young boys wearing Dublin jerseys in summer. It is just fantastic for the GAA that it is so popular in the most affluent of places and perhaps the struggle going forward in Dublin is to colonise working-class areas. When I was student in Dublin in the 1970s football was not flourishing anything like it is now. Thanks to the Heffo era and now Jim Gavin it is the game of every creed and class.

Jim Gavin's management style of player empowerment was never more evident than in the last 10 minutes of this year's drawn All-Ireland final. A point and a man down they pushed up and turned over the ball several times.

In the end, Kerry were hanging on, but it showed a group of players who decided on the pitch that fortune favoured the brave. Jim Gavin would have been proud of that.

Things will not be the same now for Dublin. They will never have the comfort of seeing Jim Gavin on the line, completely unflustered no matter what the storm. Perhaps now their greatest player, Stephen Cluxton, might decide to hand in his gun too. There are others who may also think that a new manager might not be what they want at this stage of their careers. For sure the Dubs are more vulnerable without him, but the calibre of players who have matured under him are still far superior to those in any other county. You can count Kerry in that. So don't hold your breath on the Dubs being beaten next year.

Jim Gavin's record of leagues titles, Leinster Championship wins and All-Ireland titles is unlikely to be equalled in the football world and we will surely miss the word 'process', which was a staple diet of his press conferences. He maintained his dignity at all times and he always reminded me of Kipling's words in the poem, If: 'If you talk with crowds and keep your virtue, or walk with kings, nor lose the common touch . . . if all men count with you but none too much". That might sum him up.

The future may see him back as Dublin manager. After all, he is still quite young. 'God forbid', the rest of the country might say.

For now, though, the chances are that he will be at club training on a Saturday morning helping out with an underage team. Without a Dublin tracksuit on too. That would be much too flash. And he would see that role as just as important as patrolling the sideline in Croke Park.

A man of honour and distinction. Even all your sporting foes salute you.

Sunday Indo Sport