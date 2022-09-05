Colm O'Rourke completes Meath management team as ex-Dublin and Bohemians goalkeeper joins Royals set-up

TWO members of the successful Meath ladies football management team have been confirmed as part of Colm O’Rourke’s new men’s senior set-up.

Paul Garrigan and Eugene Eivers, both of whom were key members of Eamonn Murray’s backroom team as they won back-to-back All-Irelands, were ratified by the Meath county board tonight.

Shane Supple, the former Dublin goalkeeper and Bohemians captain, will be Meath’s goalkeeping coach.

Eivers will work in the area of strength and conditioning while Garrigan, a GDA in Wicklow, will work as one of O’Rourke’s primary coaches.

Supple, once on the books of Ipswich Town, had been part of Bernard Flynn’s ticket when he applied for the Meath job but has now been drafted in by O’Rourke.