Colm Keys: 'Retirement question looms for Gavin and some key men'

Standing around in a circle in the warm-up area adjacent to their changing-room just after an All-Ireland final win is a moment to cherish for all champions and for Dublin in this decade, it has been a recurring image.

Gavin had just come from that circle to conduct a post-final press conference that felt different, maybe because of the enormity of what had been achieved but maybe because it was his last.

He was more expressive, a little bit more emotional and certainly reflective, radiating much more satisfaction than he did for his first after the 2013 final when he suggested that every other county was already ahead of them in their preparations for 2014 and that not only "were we playing Mayo but we were playing the referee (Joe McQuillan) as well".

But six years on, five more All-Ireland titles, each in succession, and Gavin was wearing his most satisfied look yet, like he had touched down and was taking his plane to the hangar for the last time.

Maybe that won't be the case but his contention that it would be the last time that they'd be together holds true.

Now that the deed is done and the GAA's great glass ceiling, at senior level anyway, has been shattered, change is sure to follow.

Gavin himself could lead the way and that would represent the greatest upheaval. His captain Stephen Cluxton may follow but the prospect of up to eight other current squad members departing is a real possibility.

Bernard Brogan and Paddy Andrews have decisions to make. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

GAA Newsletter

After Kilkenny came back to reclaim the 2014 All-Ireland hurling title, Tommy Walsh, Henry Shefflin, JJ Delaney, Brian Hogan, Aidan Fogarty and David Herity all retired in the following months.

From that sextet only Delaney was a regular starter that season and the impact wasn't what was envisaged when, a year later, they went on to retain their title.

Ten players could still match the record of the five Kerry players with eight All-Irelands but that must be balanced by the contributions they can make. By next January, the Dublin dressing-room is sure to be a different place.

Cian O’Sullivan’s season has been interrupted with injury but he did see some action in the replay and could still provide a valuable service in defence in pursuit of a record-equalling eighth All-Ireland medal. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

IN THE DEPARTURE LOUNGE

Bernard Brogan

The former Footballer of the Year has played just 35 minutes of competitive football since tearing his cruciate ligament in February 2018, none of which were in games of consequence.

Clearly the 'value' that Brogan was told by Jim Gavin that he could add when they discussed his future after last year was more focused on the training ground and the example he set.

Little doubt that Brogan's magnificent career is at an end.

Darren Daly

The ever-willing Fingal Ravens defender has quietly amassed all seven All-Ireland medals that Dublin have won in the decade without ever starting a final, though he did feature in five of the nine that they played as a substitute. He didn't see a minute of championship action this summer.

Eoghan O'Gara

Another who has slipped down the pecking order this season, featuring in just the Tyrone game in Omagh as the competition for attacking places intensified. O'Gara didn't make either All-Ireland final squad and has continued to travel from his Wexford home to commit to Dublin. This was his 12th year involved.

Paddy Andrews

His career was revitalised by Jim Gavin and he has consistently made the 26 this summer but his last start in a meaningful match (excluding 'dead rubber' All-Ireland quarter-finals) was the 2018 Leinster final against Laois.

With the Dublin attack set in stone for the last two seasons, getting back in at this stage may be a step too far.

DECISIONS TO MAKE

Kevin McManamon

When the story of this decade is retold, McManamon's goal against Kerry in the 2011 All-Ireland final will resonate. Managed to nail down a starting place just once in 2019. Could still contribute and the prospect of an eighth medal is enticing but how much more will he want to contribute off the bench, still his most likely role.

Cian O'Sullivan

O'Sullivan's season has been interrupted with injury but he did see some action in the replay and could still provide a valuable service in defence in pursuit of a record-equalling eighth All-Ireland medal. If that's a goal then he'll surely stay but his body and professional life may dictate.

Michael Darragh Macauley

Hard to believe that Macauley did not start any of the five All-Ireland finals that Dublin won (he did start both drawn finals against Mayo in 2016 and Kerry this year) in this sequence. Resurgent for much of this year with three goals from midfield, he only saw a few minutes at the end of the replay. Could stay on to tilt for an eighth All-Ireland medal but at 33 may point his life in a different direction.

Rory O'Carroll

Came back after a three-year absence, got every chance to get up to speed but ultimately time was against him. May be persuaded to go again with a proper league run behind him but the risk is he might not get up to previous levels.

LIKELY TO STAY

Cluxton raised suspicions on Saturday evening about his future with a lap of honour and salute that was out of sync with past successes. He is the oldest player but his current form is as good as it has ever been. Philly McMahon has indicated a willingness to stay, while Diarmuid Connolly could return in 2020 reinvigorated.

Irish Independent