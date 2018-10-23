Colm Keys: Numbers on sidelines still biggest recipe for trouble

A few years ago, spearheaded by then president Liam O'Neill, the GAA made a valiant attempt to 'clean up' sidelines at inter-county level.

A few years ago, spearheaded by then president Liam O'Neill, the GAA made a valiant attempt to 'clean up' sidelines at inter-county level.

From a maximum of 12, the numbers permitted inside the wires was reduced to five, inclusive of medical staff. If O'Neill had his way at the time that number would have been one.

A Dingle mentor enters the pitch and appears to throw a punch at East Kerry's Dara Moynihan on Sunday. Photo: Domnick Walsh

It provoked outrage, among medical staff initially, but then among managers who, faced with the prospect of their consultative crutches being posted elsewhere in the ground, couldn't operate in such an undemocratic manner and sought for the status quo to be restored.

Eventually, the prohibition on medics - a physio and a doctor - was relaxed to allow them back inside without impacting on the quota but for a period of time bigger backroom teams were divided.

With the passing of more time however, imposition of the rules was further relaxed to the point where they were ignored and soon the numbers had risen to well above the permitted five again.

O'Neill's reasoning for cutting the numbers so drastically was that there was no need for so many to be inside. What really was their purpose in having a ringside seat?

Dara Moynihan feels the effects of being struck by a Dingle mentor

Of course that seat feels like an entitlement once you commit to the cause and no manager wants to enforce exclusion from 'the circle' or 'group', thus the number of substitutes can range into the high teens, more than the actual number of players on the field.

The potential for flashpoints involving members of backroom teams was always there and has manifested since.

Managers and 'maor foirine' can get themselves caught up in the most awkward of situations that tend to inflame simmering situations.

In 2014 a member of the Mayo backroom got caught up with a Kerry player at the end of their dramatic All-Ireland semi-final replay in Limerick, fuelling an already tense situation.

And then hits the ground. Photo: Domnick Walsh

It prompted the former Irish rugby physical trainer Mike McGurn, who has worked with a number of GAA counties in a strength and conditioning capacity, drawing on his experience with other sports, chiefly rugby and rugby league, to suggest that the principle of backroom team members staying out of such involvement was "sacrosanct".

"Because of the hormonal and adrenalin levels that they (players) are at, somebody is going to get hurt. Their jobs are not to get involved in melees. The players will sort it out themselves anyway," he said.

But involvement from the sideline in such circumstances continues irrespective of the dangers. The urge to 'give a helping hand' is just too overpowering at the expense of restraint.

The latest episode in Kerry provides one of the most unedifying spectacles of this cycle of club violence, the sight of a Dingle official lining up young East Kerry player Dara Moynihan to deliver a punch to the head is as shocking as anything witnessed in Tyrone, Derry and Down in recent weeks where, among other things, a referee has been charged and knocked over by a spectator running on to the field while players from Downpatrick and Ballyholland are running in the opposite direction to get off the field and engage in a row developing among supporters.

The Down Competition Controls Committee took an admirably tough line, proposing to ban the adult teams from both clubs from all activity in 2019, harsh on those who are collateral damage. With both sides likely to challenge these proposals a hearings committee could look at different sanctions but as an initial message it was firm and showed some leadership.

We'll leave the finer detail of the Kerry semi-final replay row to the local CCC but a senior championship in the Kingdom that has produced 93 goals from 27 matches has also had a very fractious edge, culminating in Sunday's scenes.

We were naive enough to think that things had gone a little quiet in recent years on the club violence front and wondered if the proliferation of smartphones and social media to record and instantly upload 'action' was acting as a deterrent.

Quite the opposite, it seems, judging by the latest evidence where footage filmed by spectators is providing clear evidence for investigators to study.

It's a tough task for members of local disciplinary bodies to arrive at sanctions and especially when there is disparity between how counties deal with disciplinary matters.

In that sense there may be a greater role at central level in overseeing that everything is done fairly and equally between counties.

Former director-general Paraic Duffy regularly touched on the issue, suggesting in his 2012 report to Congress that "we should make more use of the rule which allows disciplinary committees to have due regard for the gravity of the infraction and to impose a penalty of up to 96 weeks or, in exceptionally serious cases, debarment from playing". In other words, throw the book at serious offenders.

The starting point must be a curb on the numbers allowing inside the wire and a clear edict that anyone outside the respective playing groups who becomes immersed in a flashpoint, whether on peacekeeping duty or otherwise, should face the heaviest sanction possible.

Irish Independent