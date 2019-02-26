Colm Keys: 'No denying Dubs' Croke Park comforts'

When the topic of conversation on RTÉ's league highlights package on Sunday night turned to Congress and Donegal's motion seeking to prohibit Croke Park as a home venue for any All-Ireland quarter-final series game, Colm O'Rourke and Tomás Ó Sé gave answers you would have expected from men of their respective generations and backgrounds.

O'Rourke's Meath career began and ended with failure to beat Dublin in Croke Park Leinster finals but in between he enjoyed the fruits of five Leinster championship wins over Dublin there in addition to a league final success and countless draws. Taking on Dublin in Croke Park was a badge of honour.

Similarly, Ó Sé's Kerry had a firm hold over Dublin in Croke Park until the genie spilled out of the bottle in 2011 and he too was never going to submit to a personal view that Dublin's residency there was something to back away from.

But Croke Park is a different place to O'Rourke's era and Dublin are a different team to what Ó Sé knew there just a few years ago. The premise of that Donegal motion was based on fairness. Or at least the perception of fairness.

They didn't mention Dublin specifically of course but one county potentially getting to play two games at the venue where they have played all their home games, essentially their home venue, for the last nine years doesn't have the right balance to it in a three-round, round-robin competition.

The 'opportunity' to play in Croke Park against Dublin is no longer the catch it once was given their incredible record there over the last decade.

Only six years ago Kildare gave up home advantage in Newbridge to accommodate the bigger crowd in Croke Park for a Dublin league match which they lost by 11 points. Could we see that happening now?

For sure Dublin win most of their matches on the road anyway.

Repeatedly, their main protagonists have stated openly that they welcome those journeys. But it's how and by how much they win their Croke Park games that frames this debate now against any comparison with previous eras when they played league games there without a word of dissent.

The 'spring series', launched in early 2011, brought Dublin teams back to Croke Park for league games after a gap of almost a decade and a half.

It was deemed a 'win-win' for everyone at the time, more of Dublin's burgeoning support got to see their games in more comfortable surroundings and Croke Park got more use at a time when the international soccer and rugby teams' migration north of the Liffey had ended, leaving the venue a little under-utilised.

Saturday night football in Croke Park was conceived to rival Friday Night Lights in Donnybrook, Leinster rugby's successful promotional tool for the hearts and minds of the Dublin sporting public.

It made economic and promotional success.

But the unintended consequence of that has been the familiarity with the place that it has allowed Dublin to develop over the eight years with 32 'home' league matches, on top of their championship catalogue and 10 league play-off games which would be played there anyway.

Young Dublin players are 'broken in' to Croke Park more seamlessly than any of their competitors and can quickly get up to speed with its dimensions, surroundings and atmosphere. If a horse trainer was permitted to school his charges regularly at a racetrack where the major races were run the same advantage would apply.

Darren Gavin has already featured twice there in a senior inter-county career that is just a few months old. That's twice more than any of the current Leitrim players have played for their county there and just two less than a midfielder of Clare's Gary Brennan status in the game when his international rules cap in 2017, and not his Ballyea All-Ireland club final appearance, is taken into account.

Evan Comerford was starting a fourth match for Dublin in Croke Park on Saturday night and delivered what was arguably the best performance from a Dublin goalkeeping understudy in many years, getting his kick-outs away with far greater ease than he did in Tralee a week earlier. Maybe the place is growing on him.

Anyone who believes that Croke Park is not faster and doesn't bounce differently to other pitches requires another look at the scoring differences.

Home success in the league works out at around 52pc without draws, with Division 1 just slightly above that.

Dublin go much higher than that, primarily because they are the best team around. But they win their Croke Park matches by much more and rack up bigger scores there that makes adjustment in the summer much easier for them.

In those 32 regulation matches they have played there since 2011 they have lost just four - Kerry (2012), Tyrone (2013), Cork (2014) and Monaghan (2018) and drawn three - Mayo (2014), Tyrone (2015 and 2017), scoring 49-467 to their opponents' 22-365, an average of 19.18 to 13.46, a difference of 5.72 points, more than four points above the home win average for the league.

On the road (28 regulation games), that gap closes to 1.54 points (25-359 to 20-331, 15.50 points to 13.96 points on average), a difference of 4.18 points between home and away winning margins.

Given how inconsistent they have been in the league over the same period of time, Kerry may not be the best comparison but they have traditionally been Dublin's biggest rivals and are best placed to compete with them in the coming years.

Their home record pales in comparison, but so too does their rate of scoring. In Tralee and Killarney they have amassed 19-394 from 29 games between 2011 and 2019 to their opponents' 29-328, an average of 15.55 points per game to 14.31 or a difference of 1.24 points per game, significantly less than Dublin's 5.72 points per game.

Some of that can be attributed to the fact that Dublin have been better than Kerry in this period but the advantage would be considerably less if Parnell Park was the chosen home venue.

Would that have consequences for their summer engagements then? Whatever the argument for maintaining the status quo, that it's no real advantage to them can't logically be used.

