Colm Keys: 'David Clifford has met every expectation so Kerry captaincy at 21 won’t burden him'

It’s quite relevant to clubs promoted to the English Premier League who survive and in some cases thrive in their first year up but are unable to sustain it in the year after.

Former Dublin manager Tommy Lyons gave it some GAA context when he expressed concerns about his team flagging in 2003 after their opening league defeat to reigning All-Ireland champions Armagh that year, having lost to the same team by just a point in an All-Ireland semi-final just over five months earlier. Lyons’ concerns were well-founded – they couldn’t live up to what they did or how far they had reached in 2002.

Players can be affected by second-season syndrome too. Big years aren’t always followed by bigger years. Quite often the graph can veer in the other direction.

David Clifford has defied this playing ‘virus’ by backing up a magnificent debut year with an even an better one in 2019.

For all the concerns that he would be even more of a ‘marked man’ or that the expectancy that accompanies him all the time might, temporarily, catch up with him before he pressed the reset button again, he rose above them impressively.

Remember Clifford graduated to senior inter-county football in his first year out of minor, having scored 4-4 in an All-Ireland final against Derry in 2017. His rise has been anything but covert. But every bar raised for him has been met with an even tidier jump, every challenge has been triggered an even firmer response.

Why should prospective captaincy of Kerry in 2020 be any different?

GAA Newsletter

All the evidence so far suggests that pressure sits easily on his shoulders. When he scored that 4-4 in 2017, he was also the team captain. Even at club level, he has embraced his responsibilities impressively in the two months since the All-Ireland final replay defeat to Dublin.

The effect he has had on East Kerry football was evident in Austin Stack Park on Sunday. Without Kilcummin, promoted to senior last year, and down a couple of key players through injury, they still made short work of one of the finest club football sides of the last decade anywhere to reclaim a Kerry county title for the first time in 20 years.

Too young for such a responsibility at 21? When Jim McGuinness took over as Donegal manager in 2010, one of his first moves was to appoint Michael Murphy, then 21, to lead them. Murphy had three full seasons behind him by then, having come into the team as a minor in 2007.

Clifford is a little lighter on years involved and turns 21 next January but everything he has done over the last two seasons has shouted leadership, right down to his response in Clones in 2018. And we’re not just talking about the goal.

With the county champions choosing the captain, it has been a tricky issue in Kerry over the years. From Eoin Brosnan displacing Seamus Moynihan in 2001 for the All-Ireland semi-final against Meath to the number of captains throughout this decade who weren’t guaranteed a starting place, it has been as difficult on management as it has been on those players themselves.

Efforts by the board to give management the power of choosing the captain was repelled by the clubs last year. When the honour falls to a divisional side, the team that progresses furthest in their own divisional championship has the call.

The understanding is that it is only the constituent clubs involved in the county championship success so in East Kerry’s case that would appear to exclude Rathmore, who were relegated from senior this year, and Paul Murphy who took on the role for the league in the absence of Dr Crokes players this year.

Clifford’s Fossa play Legion in the quarter-final of the O’Donoghue Cup (East Kerry Championship), his county colleague Jack Sherwood’s club team Firies are already out in a preliminary round. Dara Moynihan’s club Spa play Currow in another quarter-final and if they win that and Fossa lose, that would potentially push Moynihan, who was injured for the county final, ahead of Clifford. But that’s all predicated on East Kerry setting it out this way. Nothing is decided yet.

If it’s Clifford then the absence of an All-Ireland-winning captain with a No 13 on his back will come back into focus. In the more recent past, Meath’s Colm O’Rourke in 1990, Cork’s Philip Clifford in 1999 and Colm Cooper in 2011 all fell short operating out of the right corner. In 2012, when ‘Gooch’ was captain again he wore the No 14 shirt, having had the No 13 shirt for the previous decade.

Clifford takes things in his stride so much, he’ll scarcely notice!

Online Editors