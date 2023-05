Written in the stars? Former Dublin footballer Paddy Andrews pulls out the name of Kildare during the draw for the Sam Maguire Cup competition at Croke Park. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Maybe it was written in the stars after Glenn Ryan’s post-Leinster semi-final comments questioning Croke Park’s neutrality when it comes to Dublin games that his Kildare team would be drawn with Dublin in one of the round-robin groups for the Sam Maguire Cup, provided Dublin frank the form and win the Leinster final against Louth on Sunday week.