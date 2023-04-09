Colm Collins’ Clare look to rip up history books against Rebels

Cork's Maurice Shanley is tackled by Clare's Keelan Sexton during their Allianz FL Division 2 clash at Cusack Park, Ennis, in early March. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Dermot Crowe

Thirty years ago, Cork came to Ennis under Billy Morgan and Colin Corkery on his debut unleashed an early thunderbolt to the roof of the net, part of a 2-5 haul that put paid to Clare’s interest in the championship.