Colm Collins’ Clare look to rip up history books against Rebels

Cork's Maurice Shanley is tackled by Clare's Keelan Sexton during their Allianz FL Division 2 clash at Cusack Park, Ennis, in early March. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Thirty years ago, Cork came to Ennis under Billy Morgan and Colin Corkery on his debut unleashed an early thunderbolt to the roof of the net, part of a 2-5 haul that put paid to Clare’s interest in the championship.