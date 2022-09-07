Colm Collins becomes longest-serving senior inter-county manager as he remains at Clare football helm

Colm Collins will remain at the Clare football helm for a tenth season, officially making him the longest-serving senior inter-county manager in either code.

The veteran Banner boss already led the way in football but, with Brian Cody’s recent departure from the Kilkenny hurling hotseat, Collins now assumes top spot as he looks forward to the 2023 season.

He was ratified at last night’s Clare county board meeting, where Brian O’Connell was confirmed as minor hurling manager and Michael Neylon as U-20 football boss.

The continuation of Collins comes after the Kilmihil native enjoyed one of his standout seasons, leading Clare to an All-Ireland SFC quarter-final having previously retained their Allianz FL Division 2 status.

Even though Clare’s championship started badly (losing a historic penalty shootout to Limerick) and ended on a deflating note (hammered 5-13 to 2-8 by Ulster champions Derry) they had enjoyed two standout results in between, toppling Meath and Roscommon from the All-Ireland qualifiers.

However, he had been non-committal about his future plans when asked by media straight after the Derry defeat.

"Listen, as much as I appreciate all the marvellous work that ye guys do promoting Gaelic games, and much as I respect every one of ye, ye are not going to be the first people to know when I'm gone,” Collins said back in June.

“My family might be first, the players might be second, the backroom team might be third, and the county board might be fourth. But it's something we've got to think about anyway."

Collins will have an All-Star nominee in his ranks next year after skipper Eoin Clary made the PwC 45-man shortlist, announced earlier today.