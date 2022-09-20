Colm Collins aiming to keep Banner flying on an upward trajectory

You definitely won’t hear Colm Collins jumping up and down telling everybody how great he is to be the longest serving inter-county manager with the same team as the Clare football boss continues to go about his business in an understated manner.

The departure of Brian Cody as Kilkenny boss saw Collins take that mantle as he heads into his 10th season with the Banner and he has reached that rare air where few remember who he even succeeded in the role (the answer is Kerry legend Mick O’Dwyer).

Clare had gone through a plethora of different managers in a short spell before Collins’ arrival, but he has made them a consistent force, having plied their trade at Division 2 level in the League since being promoted for the 2017 season.

The Kilmihill native prefers to deflect praise elsewhere for that progress, though, and it’s all about surrounding himself with good people that share the load, as he also does with his Acorn Hardwood Floors business.

Cross

“I’ve very good people working for me so that gives me a bit of time to do what I need to do with football, which is great. If you hadn’t good people, you’d be driven demented. It’s like everything,” Collins tells the Irish Independent.

“I’ve always felt that there’s too much made of the manager’s position because the manager could be anybody but if he can’t surround himself with really capable, good people then it’s a waste of time. He hasn’t a hope of succeeding.

Read More

“There’s been an incredible group of people that have been with me from the start and to put that together again from scratch would be impossible. Thankfully, they have a great appetite for staying on so it’s all good.”

Collins, who also doubles up as Cratloe football boss, will be a decade on the go at inter-county level by the time next season rolls around but his appetite remains undimmed, with the unwavering support of players underpinning his decision to stay going.

“If your appetite wasn’t strong, you wouldn’t do justice to the job, the team, to yourself so it would be a pointless exercise to take it for the sake of taking it. You have to have the appetite. Oh my God, you have to have it,” he says.

“What was it the American Football coach (Vince Lombardi) said, ‘If you’re not fired with enthusiasm then you will be fired with enthusiasm!’ The feedback was decent from the players and that’s necessary because you have nothing without having the players.

“Unless the players are 100 per cent behind you, then you’re going nowhere. Thankfully that was good and that’s why it became a runner really. It wouldn’t have been a runner if it was the other way. I wouldn’t be there if they weren’t totally behind us.”

Collins has nine progressive years behind him but glancing in the rear-view mirror and admiring his work doesn’t register with him, it’s all about “continuous improvement” and he has little interest in standing still.

“I think the only way that you can work is to try and be better every day that you go out, that continuous improvement has got to be in your mindset all the time, that you have to try and correct whatever you did wrong the following week and be a better team.

“You need to look at all aspects of your preparation and see where can you improve and what way you can drive things on, that’s absolutely vital. If you ever think that you’ve reached something or that you’re there, then you’re goosed. That’s not good.

“Even a team that wins the All-Ireland will undertake that process. You’ve a target on your back that you’ve won the competition and unless you’re driving it on, unless you’re going forward, you’re going backwards because there’s no such thing as standing in the same position anyway.”

Collins praises Clare’s underage systems for the conveyor belt of talent which he gets to polish and sharpen, while insisting that “two or three new players” coming into his senior squad every season is a success.

They will need everyone at their disposal next season as they face a mouth-watering Division 2 campaign, with dates against the likes of Dublin, Derry and Kildare on the horizon come 2023, but Collins is relishing that challenge.

“It’s always been very competitive but every team that gets to that point is striving to go that step further and you’ve got to overcome these teams if that’s where you want to go,” Collins says.

“It’s a great challenge and something that you’re looking forward to, if you can get up to the level of these teams then you’re ready for the next step.”

Clare have already climbed several steps under Collins’ stewardship, with a second All-Ireland quarter-final berth achieved this season and it will be fascinating to see if they can take another leap forward next year.