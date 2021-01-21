Colm Cavanagh leaves door open for return to Tyrone panel ahead of 2021 season

Colm Cavanagh has left the door open on a return to the Tyrone panel ahead of the 2021 season, just four months after announcing his retirement from the intercounty game.

Cavanagh’s departure last September severed the final playing link to the county’s most recent All-Ireland success in 2008.

However, the 33-year-old admitted that with a short season looming and the change of management in the county that saw Brian Dooher and Fergal Logan replace Mickey Harte, he is considering throwing his lot in with the county once more.

“I think just giving the new setup is probably the key for me,” Cavanagh said. “I spoke to Sean many times over the years and even after I retired, and it came as a shock to him that I actually stepped away, but he obviously said as well that curiosity of what it would be like to go again under something different, something new and something refreshing. That bit of me is just very curious.”

The Moy man also revealed that he believes Tyrone can force their way into All-Ireland reckoning despite falling at the first hurdle to Donegal last year.

“I suppose hoping that Tyrone will be there or thereabouts, and they have a serious set up there at the moment in terms of players and skills and talents and that side of me would lead you to go ‘can I step back in and do this again’.

“The other side of me is knowing the way I am built I’m either 100pc in or 100pc out. Obviously my personal circumstances have changed, my work life and everything and it is being able to commit mentally to something and have at the forefront of my life.

“When I played for the 13 years prior football was all that mattered really and I was lucky to have a good support network at home and whatnot and they wanted me to push on and were happy to let me do what was needed and that probably hasn’t changed in that regard.

"But I know what it takes and for someone of my age to go back in and try and compete again… now I’ve continued on training and stuff so I think I wouldn’t be in too bad a place but it is just mentally trying to get back into that mode of really eating, breathing and sleeping football and that’s it. So we’ll see.”

Cavanagh revealed that he had spoken with new joint managers Logan and Dooher in the run-in to Christmas and initially ruled himself out.

“We had a discussion before Christmas I suppose, just around what the thoughts were. I did sort of rule myself in that regard just at that time.

“I said maybe we would touch base again in January just to see how things are. I wanted to sort of just wind down and enjoy my Christmas and didn’t want to be involved in anything too heavy.

“The guys obviously anticipated that they were going to kick on in January in terms of training and whatnot, but obviously that has not happened.

“Everyone I suppose is just looking after their own general training regimes at the moment.

“So look, I would never have completely ruled it out, but I think at this stage unless something changes in my head over the next few weeks then I’ll probably not see a return, but I wouldn’t 100 per cent rule it out at this stage,” he said as Electric Ireland announced the winners of their Minor Special Recognition Awards.

Online Editors