Colm Boyle: ‘I was hitting 34, cruciate gone, I was fairly sure that was my last year. It was emotional’

The ex-Mayo defender returns to Croke Park on Saturday, no longer to face the Dubs but to cheer on his former team-mates. His career had everything except the validation of Sam, but how did this ‘very, very average club footballer’ turn himself into a multiple All-Star fan favourite?

Former Mayo senior footballer Colm Boyle at his club Davitts in Ballindine, Co Mayo. Photo: Keith Heneghan Expand

Frank Roche

BUT for that one phone call, the last 10 years might never have happened. Colm Boyle might have been vaguely remembered as someone who played a bit for the county, but not too much.

Wasn’t he taken off early in an All-Ireland U-21 final? Wasn’t he skinned in a Connacht final, back before Mayo became best supporting actors in Gaelic football’s most enduring soap opera?

