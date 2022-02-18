Colm Boyle: ‘I was hitting 34, cruciate gone, I was fairly sure that was my last year. It was emotional’

BUT for that one phone call, the last 10 years might never have happened. Colm Boyle might have been vaguely remembered as someone who played a bit for the county, but not too much.

Wasn’t he taken off early in an All-Ireland U-21 final? Wasn’t he skinned in a Connacht final, back before Mayo became best supporting actors in Gaelic football’s most enduring soap opera?

Where is he now?

But then you realise that, well, Mayo might never have contested so ferociously in the first place without Colm Boyle, the living embodiment of his county’s hell-bent desire to finally get the job done.

They never quite managed it on his watch, and that “huge regret” remains even as the 35-year-old settles into well-earned inter-county retirement. But when he contemplates the alternative script, the one missing a second Mayo coming, those regrets are eclipsed by all the fun and games and memories of the last decade.

“I can still remember him ringing me,” says Boyle, harking back to when James Horan asked him to rejoin the Mayo panel in 2012. It was “like a release” – this chance was not going to be wasted.

Late last year it was Boyle’s turn to return the call: he told Horan that his time was done. He spoke about their original conversation and “all the chaos that was about to unfold for the next 10 years”, then quipped: “If you told me half of that was going to happen, I would have told you you’re stone mad.”

*****

On Saturday night, in civvies, Boyle returns to the scene of his greatest triumphs and tribulations. Croke Park against the Dubs. It will be his first time travelling as a retired county man-turned-fan.

“It’s going to be different,” the Davitts clubman says.

Mayo have dug deep and mined three points from four in their first two Allianz League outings. He watched their opening deadlock with Donegal from his couch, tuned into TG4.

“I haven’t missed going back to training, but the last 20 minutes of that game was the first time I actually missed . . . being there,” he says. “Because I could feel that atmosphere off the telly, and I felt that atmosphere so much from being in the heat of the battle. And it’s just shoving you forward into the next ball.”

In prior times, Mayo might fear the worst this evening because their recent league graph against Dublin has veered between the mundane and mediocre. But that was Dublin before the agonies of last August – and early 2022.

“I don’t know do people fully realise what they’ve done over the last 10 years,” Boyle says. “Like, they’ve practically been unbeaten in league and championship. They’ve lost the odd league game here and there, but nothing major.

“Now, you have to be realistic, they’re going to lose a lot more games than they would have done in the past – but they’re still going to win a hell of a lot of games as well. And they’re always going to be contenders . . . but realistically you’re looking at, I’d say, eight teams in Division 1 and maybe the top two or three teams in Division 2. I reckon any of those teams will fancy each other come championship on any given day.”

*****

There was, in fact, more than one phone call that shaped the narrative of Colm Boyle, fearless half-back, dynamic counter-attacker, and winner of four All-Stars during a five-year spell when he – and Mayo – were at the peak of their powers.

If he hadn’t called an old St Colman’s Claremorris schoolmate, his Mayo redemption would have remained a pipedream.

The timeline is late 2010, and Boyle’s football career is in a tailspin. It had all started to unravel after his half-hour horribilis chasing Galway’s Cormac Bane in the 2008 Connacht decider. By the 31st minute John O’Mahony had made three changes, his rookie corner-back one of them. He didn’t see game-time in the resultant qualifier defeat to Tyrone and having returned for the start of the ’09 league, he hovered on the fringes before being discarded.

Worse was to follow.

“I’m really not exaggerating when I say I was a very, very average club footballer,” he says. “I was really struggling, with form and confidence. We lost an intermediate quarter-final to Kiltimagh (in 2010) and after that it was, ‘If I don’t do something now, you’re going nowhere basically’. That was probably the light-bulb moment, where I just said it’s now or never – either get serious or it’s over for you.

“Literally I just picked up the phone one day, and it was a school friend of mine who had done sports science – he’s running a gym there in Ballyhaunis, Ciarán Griffith.

“He came out and met me a couple of times, just went through what a structured programme looks like and how you can tailor it to specific times of the year.

“And through working a bit with him, and then I started to figure stuff out myself after that, and I just saw improvements. And once I started to see improvements, I nearly became more and more eager to do it.”

Boyle always had “good attributes”, ones that enabled him to play minor and U-21 for Mayo. Trouble was, he “couldn’t produce those attributes at senior level, because I just didn’t physically have the power; I didn’t have the strength. And especially because I’m not the biggest man in the world, I’m 5ft 9 … so I needed to be robust to compete with these fellas.”

He remembers the start of the 2008 season, weighing in at 67 or 68kgs – “nearly a jockey’s weight”.

As his fledging career stalled in his early twenties, Boyle faced an even bigger challenge. His self-belief was battered by two events: that ’08 Connacht final and, two years previously, his personal struggles even on a day of All-Ireland U-21 deliverance for Mayo against Cork. Marking the physically imposing Fintan Goold, he was replaced at half-time.

Initially, as the team bus travelled home from Ennis and crossed the county boundary into Ballindine – Davitts country, with all of south Mayo there to greet them – Boyle was swept away by the celebrations. But then as the days turned to weeks and months, “there was a huge sense of disappointment at how I performed, and almost an embarrassment really, because it was my first game broadcast live on TV. You knew all your friends and family and whoever else was watching”.

Fast-forward half a decade and the revitalised Boyle has helped Davitts to win the 2011 county intermediate title. They went on to reach an All-Ireland IFC final. In the midst of all this, Horan made that call; the rest is history. And yet, even as his body grew stronger, building up his confidence took time.

“The big fear for me, even coming into the 2012 championship, was what if I get a start and am whipped off again if I’m getting cleaned here after 20 minutes?”

Kieran Shannon, Mayo’s sports psychologist back then, was pivotal in helping to declutter Boyle’s brain of all those negative thoughts.

“A very simple coping technique he used was, look it, if you’re taken off after 20 minutes the next day, what’s the worst thing that can happen?

“I said, ‘I’ll probably be embarrassed’. And he said, ‘Yeah, but what if we win the game?’ I said I’d be delighted. And he said, ‘What if you did one thing in that 20 minutes that helped your team to win the game?’ And I said, ‘Well, I’ll probably be happy with that’.”

Onward and upward.

And yet, collectively, one of the charges most frequently levelled at Mayo as they succumbed to Donegal in 2012, and Dublin in ’13, ’16 (after a replay) and ’17 is they lacked the required mindset to close the deal.

“Look, there’s absolutely no doubt about it, we’d chances in most of the finals we played. Especially you referenced the Dublin ones . . . maybe if we had a small bit more belief or what not, we could have. But there’s no doubting too that you’re up against one of the best teams that’s ever played the game.”

As for the so-called ‘curse’, he’s dismissive. You might blame the gods for those two own goals in the drawn final of 2016, Boyle the unwitting scorer of the second, but he prefers self-censure for the “poor defending” directly beforehand: that you knew a Diarmuid Connolly free over the top was coming and “you still didn’t deal with it”.

Still, he enjoyed his time under Stephen Rochford, and reckons 2017 was the summer they played their consistently best football.

Even after the bitterly disappointing ‘Newbridge or Nowhere’ saga of 2018, he almost viewed their early elimination as a positive heading into 2019.

With Horan back at the helm, he “definitely thought we were contenders” – a view bolstered by their league triumph.

But then from a promising semi-final position at half-time, Dublin twisted the knife for 12 defining minutes and it was “lights out”.

Boyle had been heroic in defeat. “Even though I was hitting 33,” he recounts, “I felt physically brilliant.” Little did he know it would be his last championship start for Mayo.

*****

That brings us to his last competitive start: also against the Dubs, at a wintry MacHale Park, not long after he and Laura had returned from their honeymoon. It was the second round of the 2020 league.

A player who was “practically never injured” came off the worst in one of those collisions that happen in every game. His right knee buckled but it took a scan to confirm the worst.

“I was hitting 34, cruciate gone, I was fairly sure that was my last year. It was an emotional couple of days until I kind of settled down and copped myself on,” explains Boyle, a community garda based out of Westport.

“At the time I was nearly thinking, ‘Jesus, could I do something a bit alternative? I know Henry Shefflin tried something a few years ago that didn’t work out, with trying to get back quickly.

“I was looking at different things and one of our physios, Mark Gallagher, was after studying over in Aberdeen and got to know different physios and a surgeon through the football club, and they had an alternative method for reconstruction of an ACL which led to a quicker return to play.”

He had the operation in Glasgow, not long before the first Covid lockdown.

“If you’re getting your cruciate done normally, you rip out the (torn) cruciate that’s there and they take a graft from your patellar tendon and they replace it with that. But what they do with this is they leave your old torn cruciate in and they insert what’s called an internal brace. That basically wraps around and forms over time, with the rehab, with the cruciate that’s already there.”

Incredibly, Boyle was back starting with Davitts when the GAA opened up again that summer. Adrenaline got him through his first game, but afterwards “my body nearly shut down”.

He struggled through that club campaign, but hopes of a remarkable Mayo comeback were ultimately scuppered, even though he made the match-day panel for the first two Connacht rounds against Leitrim and Roscommon.

Next came the Connacht final in Salthill, with Boyle looking on helpless in Claremorris.

“It’s probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because you’re watching the game, it’s tit for tat, Galway are coming back, and you’re watching that TV thinking if Galway win this, not only is your season over but your inter-county career is over. And it was going to literally end here in your sitting room,” he relates.

Mayo survived and, for those panellists excluded from the match-day 26, there was some consolation in being allowed travel to the All-Ireland final against Dublin a month later. Still, by then he was moving far better and “absolutely gutted” to miss out.

To be there in a ghostly Croke Park, cheering and shouting and hoping, was “the most surreal experience” imaginable. Commiserating with his colleagues on the pitch, he was sure his Mayo days were over. Except they weren’t: S&C coach Conor Finn and physio Gallagher were making encouraging noises but it all came down to that conversation with the manager, who was “100 per cent” in favour of his return.

As Boyle reflects on his fitful final year, you can sense the deflation at his relative dearth of game-time: three league outings off the bench and one final championship cameo, introduced after 51 minutes against Leitrim, on a day Mayo were bedevilled by Covid.

Excluding injury-time, it amounts to 93 minutes. Eight subs featured in that bizarre extra-time epic against Dublin (“probably the maddest game of football you’re liable to see”) but he wasn’t among them.

Once more, against Tyrone, he was in the ‘26’ but stayed in the Hogan. He doesn’t care to delve into the forensics of a performance that left Mayo folk so bothered and bewildered, but he couldn’t help but notice “nearly a dead atmosphere” in Croke Park that day. Was it because the stadium was only half-full? Or was it that Mayo never managed to find that one big moment to ignite the crowd – a goal, despite several glorious chances; or a repeat of that “mental” Diarmuid O’Connor fly-kick that ignited their revival against Dublin?

Here’s the thing, though: he appreciates the special rapport he has always enjoyed with Mayo’s army of fans and loves them in equal measure. And now, like that, he’s one of them.

The disappointment of last year’s final was “different because I didn’t play and you know you’re 100 per cent done. That’s it. There’s no more coming back . . . you know there is no next year”.

He would have loved to play more and loved to win that All-Ireland but, he concludes, “I’m delighted I went back. I really enjoyed the year. I really enjoyed training and pushing myself.

“And, to be honest with you, I don’t think my body could have gone any more than what I got out of it. Like, I didn’t miss a minute of any training session.”

He’ll be 36 this summer: time waits for no man. He still believes Mayo have “as good a chance as anyone” of capturing Sam over the next few years.

And if it happens soon in his absence – any mixed feelings?

“It’s a funny one. I honestly don’t know how I’d react,” he says. But then he ponders his fellow warriors, still fighting the good fight, and clarifies: “I’d be absolutely ecstatic. I’d be over the moon. I’m hoping I’m in that scenario . . . ”