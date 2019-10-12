Colm Basquel the hat-trick hero to send Ballyboden into Dublin SFC semi-finals

Colm Basquel was the Ballyboden St Enda’s hero as his hat-trick of goals eventually saw the favourites fend off Na Fianna in this Dublin SFC1 quarter-final at Parnell Park.

It was his 57 minute goal that helped forced extra-time before two goals in the second period of extra-time saw Anthony Rainbow’s men run out victorious.

Basquel did all of Boden’s extra-time scoring (2-1) after Aaron Byrne had opened Na Fianna’s extra-time account with a point from play.

In added time in the first period of extra-time Na Fianna looked sure to goal but James Doran’s effort was brilliantly blocked by Robbie McDaid.

Na Fianna were in the driving seat following Killian Deely’s 52 minute goal which pushed them 1-13 to 0-12 clear.

The midfielder drilled to the net following unselfish interplay between Aaron Byrne and Glen O’Reilly.

A Ryan Basquel free cut the gap before Aaron Byrne pointed following good play by sub Paddy Quinn.

However, three minutes from time Boden’s key man Colm Basquel fired to the net from close range and then five minutes into added time keeper Darragh Gogan converted a ‘45’.

In the final seconds of the half Conor McHugh was sent off, second yellow card offence, after being dragged back and restrained by Declan O’Mahony, who got a yellow for his trouble.

After an entertaining and very competitive opening 30-plus minutes Na Fianna held a 0-8 to 0-6 lead at half-time.

Conor McHugh had accounted for four of those points (including one free) as both forward lines looked dangerous at times.

Niall McGovern made good ground before fisting over the opening points for the St Mobhi Road men in the second minute.

Colm Baquel linked with his brother Ryan before opening Boden’s account a minute later.

A fine point from the industrious and creative James Doran was followed by an Aaron Byrne free, following a foul on Glenn O’Reilly, for Na Fianna to lead 0-3 to 0-1.

But Ballyboden battled back with scores from Ryan Basquel and Ross McGarry to draw level by the eighth minute.

Na Fianna forged ahead again thanks to point from McHugh (free), after a foul on Brian O’Leary, and Doran, driving onto an inviting handpass from David Quinn.

Ross McGarry reduced the gap to 0-5 to 0-4 with a good point before McHugh curled over expertly after being picked out by Doran.

Boden had a split-second sighting of goal when Darren O’Reilly broke throught but he was thwarted by a brave block by his first cousin Glenn O’Reilly.

McHugh kicked his third point of the half to make it 0-7 to 0-4 in the 18 minute before two Ryan Basquel points, the second after Declan O’Mahony had claimed a kickout from Na Fianna’s David O’Hanlon.

The last point of the opening half was a beauty from 45 metres from McHugh following good work by Eoin Murchan.

