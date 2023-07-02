Colm Basquel brace helps Dublin swat Mayo aside and lay down big All-Ireland marker

Dublin 2-17 Mayo 0-11

Some 24 hours after Kerry buried any notion that this was the most open All-Ireland football championship in years, Dublin doubled down with a powerful second half performance to floor Mayo in the last of the quarter-finals.

Mayo were well in the game at the break, trailing by just 1-6 to 0-8 after Jordan Flynn had a 28th-minute goal disallowed.

But once Dublin stepped on it after half-time they were out of sight within minutes, a 24-minute period either side of half-time without a score for Mayo deciding it.

By the time Paddy Durcan scored their ninth point on 47 minutes, Dublin were 2-10 to 0-9 clear and already eyeing a 14th consecutive semi-final. It was as good as they have been since the second half of the 2019 All-Ireland final replay against Kerry.

Any Mayo hope was extinguished when Colm Basquel got his second goal, capitalising on an error from Sam Callinan who opted to leave a ball go out over the endline but came under pressure from Paul Mannion. Mannion kept the ball in and got it to Cormac Costello who teed up Basquel with a deft pass across the goalmouth.

Basquel never really cut it at the latter end of Jim Gavin's reign but he's having his best season yet and struck for 2-2 here.

There was a familiar feel to Dublin's second half play, especially when they got Jack McCaffrey and Ciaran Kilkenny into the action.

The omission of Kilkenny, who has been their best player since they came off the six-in-a-row plateau, was a surprise. His form may not have been what it was but still, his pedigree on these days shine. And there is perhaps justification in that Dublin had forged clear by seven points when he was introduced in the 48th minute. But his impact was still felt.

Dublin hit hard, just as Kerry had done with Tyrone, and in captain James McCarthy they had the most inspiring second half figure as his penetrating runs hurt Mayo, yielding two points and drawing fouls.

Dublin led 0-3 to 0-2 early on but as Mayo found room on the inside line and Ryan O'Donoghue began to get free from Eoin Murchan they moved ahead. O'Donoghue converted a free after referee David Gough spotted Murchan had pulled him off the ball, before he clipped a point from play after a great Aidan O'Shea take from a Colm Reape kick-out.

The lead was shortlived as Davy Byrne's 18th minute delivery was judged perfectly by Basquel who turned Padraig O'Hora and beat Reape with a crisp left-footed shot for a 1-3 to 0-4 lead.

But Mayo then hit four unanswered points between the 19th and 25th minutes to go 0-8 to 1-3 clear.

Both sides had clear pressure points in defence, Mayo's chiefly through O'Hora who, from early on, was clearly struggling on the evasive Basquel.

Basquel had 1-1 scored and a further free won for Costello to convert when Mayo called him in, replacing him with Enda Hession whose impact was immediate.

At the other end Mick Fitzsimons picked up Conroy and that too saw him twisted and turned with Conroy hitting two points and being fouled for two frees ( McCarthy fouled him for one) which O'Donoghue and Aidan O'Shea, scoring just his second point in 11 championship games against Dublin since 2012, converted.

The disallowed Flynn goal on 28 minutes was presumably for lifting the ball off the ground with his knees but it wasn't clear if the ball was actually on the ground in the first place and looked to have lodged between his legs instead.

Mayo had another goal opportunity in the second half when Eoghan McLaughlin struck an upright with an empty net gaping after Brian Fenton had blocked O'Donoghue at close range on 50 minutes.

But really they couldn't live with the power and drive of a Dublin team for whom the band was back together in full for the last 25 minutes and finished with 2-14 from play.

It was an ominous sight once more.

Scorers - Dublin: C Basquel 2-2, C Costello 0-5 (3fs), J McCarthy, C O'Callaghan, P Mannion all 0-2 each, B Fenton, P Small, C Kilkenny, D Rock all 0-1 each

Mayo: R O'Donoghue 0-5 (2fs), T Conroy 0-2, J Flynn, P Durcan, C Reape (45), A O'Shea (f) all 0-1 each.

Dublin: S Cluxton; E Murchan, M Fitzsimons, D Byrne; B Howard, J Small, L Gannon; B Fenton, J McCarthy; P Mannion, S Bugler, N Scully; C Costello, C O'Callaghan, C Basquel. Subs: J McCaffrey for Murchan (46), C Kilkenny for Bugler (48), P Small for Scully (54), T Lahiff for Costello (67), D Rock for Basquel (71)

Mayo: C Reape; P O'Hora, D McBrien, J Coyne; S Callinan, P Durcan, S Coen; M Ruane, D O'Connor; J Flynn, J Carney, E McLaughlin; A O'Shea, T Conroy, R O'Donoghue. Subs: E Hession for O'Hora (32), C O'Connor for O'Shea (47), K McLoughlin for McLaughlin (53), J Carr for Ruane (59), J Doherty for Callinan (70) Temp: D McHugh for Coen (59-FT)

Referee: D Gough (Meath)