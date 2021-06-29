Collum hopes history repeats itself for Longford

Longford goalkeeper Paddy Collum is hoping that “history will repeat itself” with an upset on their minds when they make the trip to Navan to face Meath in this Sunday’s Leinster SFC quarter-final.

It was at the same stage three years ago that Longford dumped the Royals out of the race for the Delaney Cup, 0-16 to 0-14, and Pádraic Davis’ side head into the last eight clash full of “confidence and momentum” after clocking up 25 points in their first round defeat of Carlow.

The Fr Manning Gaels ’keeper was between the posts for their 2018 meeting and he is eyeing another Royal scalp with Andy McEntee’s side without the suspended duo of Conor McGill and Brian Conlon, although Donal Keogan (shoulder) and Bryan Menton (ankle) are expected to return from injury.

“We done it three years ago in Pearse Park. They came down and no one gave us a chance and we beat them that day, we’ll have our tails up. Navan is no easy place to go but we’ll enjoy it. I definitely wouldn’t mind if history repeated itself,” Collum said.

Collum admitted that a sun-soaked championship outing was a far cry from last year’s winter campaign and after pulling off a string of sensational saves, he sees plenty of room for defensive improvements ahead of the Meath tie.

“Last year we played championship against Louth and it was p***ing rain, this is championship football, sun cream on the face and things like that so getting across the line in championship football is what it’s all about,” he said.

“It’s just the way the game was, it was stretched open and there was goal chances there and they got two of them. It’s something that we can always go back to the drawing board this week and work on for Meath.

“We put up a great a score but the one thing we’ll take away from it is that we weren’t clinical enough with our goal chances in front of goal, we left three or four behind us.”