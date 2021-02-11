Collins: We have to sit tight, be patient and be ready

As leading politicians and officials performed linguistic gymnastics as to exactly when or if the inter-county GAA’s elite status was revoked, Clare stalwart Podge Collins took the latest postponement on the chin.

Collins revealed that his individual training had been geared for a return to the pitches in early March. And while he described the news as ‘disappointing’ he insisted that medical advice had to be followed.

“We’ve been on a programme and everything was gearing up towards getting back on the field and getting back to play,” the Clare star explained.

“The running you’re doing changes, the way you’re lifting weight changes and you are getting ready to hit the field and I probably have never been looking forward to it as much.

“Last year seem to go really well with the way it all was ran. A few panels did have issues with it but as a whole it went off pretty well considering what went on in the country.

“So I was hoping it would go ahead in March so it was disappointing.

“At the same time, people you talk to in the medical field and the strain of virus that has come in since the season ended last year, it is more infectious more people are picking it up a lot easier.

“And we have had so many more cases than we’ve ever had, the R number and the 14-day average, I know they are on the way down but it is still not good.

“So it is a different situation to when we were talking about going back last year. So if that’s the situation we have to sit tight, be patient and be ready when it does come back.”

Collins’ views were echoed by Armagh ladies football star Aimee Mackin, who was yesterday announced as one of the nominees for the upcoming 2020 player of the year award along with Dublin All-Ireland winners Sinéad Goldrick and Carla Rowe.

Mackin, who has been training alongside her sister Bláithín, is hopeful this latest delay can lead to a better season. “You’re waiting for that return date and it’s not what you thought it would be so there’s a wee bit longer to wait,” she said.

“We’re getting used to the training on our own. Obviously you would rather do it in a team environment but it’s not too bad I have my sister (Bláithín) and we can drive each other on.

“It’s not what you want to hear but you have to listen to the experts and do what you’re told… If you were to start now and the cases started rising that’s not any good.

“Hopefully now when we can get back and we do get back we can have a good season and there won’t be any stoppages. So it might work out better in a way.”

Former Dublin footballer Alan Brogan expressed his disappointment in a tweet: “Championship 2020 went very smoothly, kids outdoor sports poses very little risk as we saw when kids trained in non contact pods pre Xmas. So disappointed.”

